Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Report: Raiders players unhappy with team over Derek Carr situation
The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly moved on from Derek Carr, and some within the organization are reportedly not pleased with how the situation was handled. Peter Schrager of FOX Sports said Sunday that there are a lot of people with the Raiders who are unhappy with the way the team went about benching Carr.... The post Report: Raiders players unhappy with team over Derek Carr situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets
The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Chargers' first injury report vs. Broncos, Week 18
The Chargers held their first practice ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday. Here is a look at the injury report. Note: This is estimated because the team just had a walkthrough. Player Injury Participation. CB Bryce Callahan Groin FP. QB Justin Herbert Left shoulder FP.
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: 49ers clip Raiders in OT, win 9th straight
Tashaun Gipson Sr. intercepted Jarrett Stidham's pass on the fourth play of overtime and Robbie Gould avenged an earlier miss with a 23-yard field goal as the San Francisco 49ers won their ninth straight game, beating the host Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 on Sunday. Gould also had a chance to...
Jets HC Robert Saleh makes bonkers Zach Wilson-Patrick Mahomes comparison amid QB’s benching
Robert Saleh took a leap Wednesday, comparing how Zach Wilson must master a different style of play as New York Jets quarterback to the same challenge Patrick Mahomes once faced with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s probably the only time the struggling second-year pro has been mentioned in the same...
Report: Broncos Slated to Begin HC Interviews Next Week
Denver will move swiftly to fill its vacancy.
