Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Related
NBC Miami
What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?
What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume
Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
NECN
Why Winter Classic at Fenway Park Is So Special for Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan
BOSTON -- Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has made a lot of great memories at Fenway Park, and he's hoping to add another one to the list Monday afternoon when his team plays the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic. Sullivan is a Marshfield, Mass., native and has...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NECN
Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Fulfills Longtime Dream in 2023 Winter Classic Win
BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark had an absolute blast at the 2023 Winter Classic. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up to his postgame press conference sporting the old school Red Sox uniform that the entire team was wearing when it showed up to Fenway Park for Monday's outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ullmark had the full uniform covered, down to the 1950s style cleats, which he proudly showed off to reporters.
NECN
2023 Winter Classic Live Blog: Jake DeBrusk's Two Goals Give Bruins 2-1 Win
BOSTON -- The day has finally come. The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at the iconic Fenway Park is here. The NHL's marquee outdoor event is back in Massachusetts for the third time. This will be the fourth Winter Classic appearance for the Bruins. They are 3-1 in these games, including an exciting overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2010 Winter Classic hosted by Fenway Park.
Winter Classic Not ‘Another Regular Season Game’ For Bruins
The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday, and Boston knows how big of a game the event is. Head coach Jim Montgomery has called the game the “Super Bowl” for the NHL regular season due to the eyes that will be on the sport and the celebration and fanfare involved.
NECN
Bruins Arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in Throwback Red Sox Jerseys
Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox...
NECN
Jake DeBrusk's Winter Classic Heroics Latest Example of His Amazing Turnaround
BOSTON -- At this point last season, Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston was uncertain. The Bruins forward had requested a trade and he wasn't scoring goals at a consistent rate. Fast forward to Monday and DeBrusk not only is playing a vital role for one of the NHL's best offensive teams, he was the hero of the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
NECN
Crooked Rim Causes Lengthy Delay in Celtics Vs. Nuggets
Crooked rim causes lengthy delay in Celtics-Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. An issue with one of the rims at Ball Arena interrupted Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. With 6:43 left in the fourth quarter, the game was delayed to the rim being crooked after...
NHL
Forsberg leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 1. FIRST STAR - FILIP FORSBERG, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS. Forsberg led the NHL in goals (5)...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023
They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
Jack Eichel set to make return when Knights host Penguins
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a big boost on the injury front when they open a seven-game homestand on
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets
NECN
Why Marcus Smart Was Ejected From Celtics' Blowout Loss to Thunder
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
TechRadar
NHL Winter Classic live stream 2023: how to watch Penguins vs Bruins online from anywhere
NHL returns to Fenway Park for the 14th edition of the Winter Classic. The iconic stadium is the first venue to host the event twice, and there's no pressure on the Penguins, who are marking one year under the ownership of Boston-based Fenway Sports Group. The rink will run parallel to the Green Monster but let's hope no pucks cannon over the top of it. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 NHL Winter Classic live stream online wherever you are.
Comments / 0