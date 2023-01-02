Read full article on original website
More sunshine but still chilly in Denver this afternoon
We'll see more melting across the Denver metro area over the next few days. Sunshine and upper 30s are in store this afternoon, with a return of the 40s on Thursday.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mountain snow, metro warm-up
The metro will see a warm-up into the 40s with mostly dry weather ahead. Dave Fraser forecasts. The metro will see a warm-up into the 40s with mostly dry weather ahead. Dave Fraser forecasts. Denver weather: Sunny skies with cool temps. Denver and the Eastern Plains will have mostly sunny...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Seasonal temperatures to return
Tuesday will be another cool night before warmer weather arrives. Dave Fraser forecasts. Tuesday will be another cool night before warmer weather arrives. Dave Fraser forecasts. Police chase suspect in tow truck theft. Greg Nieto is looking into a police chief involving a stolen truck in Aurora. Frazee murder conviction...
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.
Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area
After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup coming
Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup …. Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Son of UNC president dies in...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue
Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue. Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Retail pharmacies now allowed to offer abortion pills. Due to...
KDVR.com
More snow for the afternoon
The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. Purple Heart found in Denver storage unit, looking …. A Purple Heart,...
KDVR.com
High country under an avalanche warning
Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
KDVR.com
Thick, freezing fog leads to low visibility
Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Retail pharmacies now allowed to offer abortion pills. Due to a rule change from...
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
KDVR.com
Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?
A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?. A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Denver weather: Warmup ahead, and more mountain snow. Denver’s weather will heat up to the...
KDVR.com
Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather
Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports. Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather. Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports.
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's
DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
KDVR.com
Family's luggage flies to Hawaii without them
The Linders' luggage got to go on their vacation without them. Dan Daru reports. The Linders' luggage got to go on their vacation without them. Dan Daru reports. Denver weather: Warmup ahead, and more mountain snow. Denver’s weather will heat up to the 40s on Thursday for the first time...
KDVR.com
How the Suncor closure impacts gas prices
The recent shutdown of the Suncor refinery is expected to impact gas prices. DJ Summers breaks it down. The recent shutdown of the Suncor refinery is expected to impact gas prices. DJ Summers breaks it down. Aurora seeks public input on fire chief finalists. The search for the chief of...
Denver weather: Winter advisory warns of 2-6 inches Monday
More snow is coming to the metro Denver area as soon as Sunday night, and will bring up to six inches by Monday evening, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory kicks in at 7 p.m. Sunday evening and lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
