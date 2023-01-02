Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York YIMBY
660 Fifth Avenue’s Re-cladding Wraps Up in Midtown, Manhattan
Exterior renovation work is complete on 660 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story commercial tower in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by Brookfield Properties, which purchased the building from Kushner Companies for $1.3 billion in 2018, the $400 million project involves the modernization of the structure’s 1.25 million square feet of office space and full replacement of its mid-century façade with a new glass curtain wall. The overhaul is also expected to achieve LEED Gold certification and a WELL Health Safety rating. Turner Construction Company is the general contractor and Cushman & Wakefield is the exclusive leasing agent for the building, which is located between West 52nd and 53rd Streets and was formerly addressed as 666 Fifth Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure with several single-room occupancy units into a four-story residential building at 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Clinton-Washington Avenues subway station, serviced by the G train. Josh Navi under the United 2441 LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Mixed-Use Expansion at 418-420 East 75th Street in Lenox Hill, Manhattan
Renderings have been released for 418-420 East 75th Street, a six-story mixed-use building in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Robert Michaeli of Brooklyn B Company Group, the project involves the expansion of a two-story building into a condominium and retail property. The plot is located between First and York Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Powell Street and New Lots Avenue, the lot is two blocks west of the New Lots Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Newday Management is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
111 Wall Street’s New Façade Approaches Halfway Mark in Financial District, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the full replacement of the structure’s mid-century façade, gut renovation of its 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and amenity spaces designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast, and Gouverneur Lane to the southwest.
New York YIMBY
The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story commercial structure into a three-story mixed-use building at 257 Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Driggs Avenue and Eckford Street, the lot is in walking distance of the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Isaac Rosenberg under the 254 Melrose LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Final Phase of $1.7B Hunts Point Access Improvement Project Kicks Off in the South Bronx
New York governor Kathy Hochul has announced the third and final phase of the $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project is now underway in the South Bronx. Launched in 2019, the goal of the project is to provide improved access between the Hunts Point Peninsula and the Sheridan and Bruckner Expressways for automobiles and trucks traveling to and from wholesale commercial businesses located on the peninsula. The project will also address infrastructure deficiencies in the area.
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Landscaping removed from NYC’s Riverside Park
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season. Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park. Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, […]
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
fox40jackson.com
Vehicle slams into Manhattan restaurant leaving at least 18 people injured
At least 18 people were injured when a vehicle slammed into a restaurant in Manhattan, an FDNY spokesperson told Fox 5 NY. At around 9 p.m. Monday evening, emergency workers rushed to West 204th Street and Broadway, where an SUV was seen idle on the sidewalk. Pictures from the scene...
9 injured after fire rips through apartment building in Harlem
Nine people were hurt after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Harlem Tuesday night.
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
NY1
MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February
Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lottery
Qualifying winners of the NYC Housing Connect Melrose North Apartments housing lottery could start the new year off with truly affordable housing. Eight of the 67 units available to the public in this lottery are listed with “$0” in the “Monthly Rent” column.
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
