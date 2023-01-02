Read full article on original website
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
Second day of new year strike action on railways as Scots return to work
ScotRail services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday as railway workers walk out in a second day of strike action this week.Network Rail workers across Scotland walked out yesterday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.Signal workers, guards, customer service and station workers are among those who downed tools on Tuesday and will do so again on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.While the dispute itself does not involve ScotRail staff, industrial action will have a major impact on the operators ability to run services.Due to strike action by RMT members of Network Rail on...
Four in five trains cancelled in first strike of 2023
Motorists advised to plan ahead as National Highways staff strike. Motorists are being urged to plan ahead as all National Highways traffic officers in England strike today and tomorrow. These are the crews that patrol motorways, dealing with collisions and helping motorists who break down. National Highways says “well-rehearsed resilience...
Rail strikes: train drivers’ union Aslef dismisses reported 3% pay offer
The train drivers’ union has dismissed as “tokenism” a pay offer reportedly being drawn up by the government before a new strike by its members on Thursday. Mick Whelan, the general secretary of Aslef, said the union had received no offer nor entered fresh talks, but said a possible £2,000 rise reported in the Sun “would not fly”.
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Plane emergency as rookie pilot mistakes busy A1 ROAD for airport runway in ‘serious incident’
A PLANE emergency unfolded as a rookie pilot mistook a busy A1 road for an airport runway. The "serious incident" occurred when the pilot was undertaking his first solo night flight. An investigation report has now found the pilot mistook Newcastle International Airport for the bustling A1 dual carriageway which...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling from Belfast to Florida via London was reportedly split up after an airline oversold a flight. One family member detailed her experience on the BBC radio show "On Your Behalf." Two of the children had to travel to another airport and fly alone, per the Independent. Two...
Elderly pilot, 72, confused runway at Newcastle Airport for the A1 motorway
A 72-year-old new pilot was flying a Light Aircraft when he mistook road lights for runway lights. He descended as he looked for the runway but later landed safely at Newcastle International Airport.
Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail
Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
Disabled passengers on Avanti trains say they have had to sit in toilets to get seat
One wheelchair user reported that pre-booked accessible spaces were filled with luggage and no staff were present
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
No 10 optimistic that deal to end rail strikes can soon be reached
Downing Street has expressed optimism that a solution to the current wave of rail strikes could be imminent, after the chief negotiator for Network Rail said a deal was “in touching distance”. Fresh talks over the dispute, in which drivers and other staff were staging the first of...
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
Train drivers feel ‘crapped on from a very great height’, says union boss
Train drivers feel they have been “crapped on from a very great height”, the boss of their union has said.On the eve of a sixth walkout by members of the Aslef union, the general secretary, Mick Whelan, has lashed out at “corrupt, immoral, disgusting” employers.Speaking to The Independent, Mr Whelan said: “We were asked to come to work during the pandemic, and we did. During that period of two years of the pandemic, we didn’t seek a pay rise.“Then we get to year three – cost of living crisis happens. We quite reasonably think, along with other key workers,...
Heavy rain across Scotland causes widespread flooding and travel disruption
Heavy rain resulting in widespread flooding across southern and central parts of Scotland has brought travel disruption in the run-up to Hogmanay.The poor weather came after the Met Office issued an amber warning for rain in southern parts of Scotland on Friday and a yellow warning in much of the rest of the country.The amber warning expired at midday, however yellow warnings for wind are in place from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday for much of the north of Scotland, and for ice from 9pm on Friday until 11am the following day.On New Year’s Eve, a yellow warning...
