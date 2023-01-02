Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort

23 DAYS AGO