WVNews

Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
WVNews

Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
