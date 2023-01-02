ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Merging dangerous at Balmy Beach Drive

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is being asked how to make it safer to drive near a busy State Road 436 intersection. In the Forest City area, drivers are making big mistakes on Balmy Beach Drive near State Road 436, area resident Peter Accordino says. That includes drivers making U-turns out of the Walmart Neighborhood Market and trying to go north onto Balmy Beach Drive to get to the SR-436 intersection.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy