Partly cloudy and still mild today
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, but still well above normal, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some patchy low clouds and fog will develop overnight.
Rain and a few storms Wednesday
Today will be mostly cloudy warm and humid with some showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The high will be around 70.
Inside Nova
InFive: New Year's babies, COVID update and another warm day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight. 4. Oops. 3. Another warm day. Temperatures will climb to near 67 degrees...
NBC12
Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
NRVNews
Strong Storms Through 6:30 PM
Strong storms will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany County in west central Virginia, Pulaski, Giles, Craig, east central Wythe, Montgomery Counties in southwestern Virginia and Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Radford through 630 PM EST…. At 558 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms...
WSLS
Spring-like warmth continues into mid-week despite more clouds, few showers
ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday and Monday afternoons felt more typical of early January around Daytona Beach, Florida rather than southwest Virginia. A strengthening storm system east of the Rockies will continue to pump in warmer air the next few days, while producing severe weather in parts of the Deep South, Tennessee River Valley and Southeast.
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Inside Nova
InFive Record high temp, school boundaries and an Epiphany party
Top news and notes from Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall.
Inside Nova
InFive: Arrest in quintuple shooting, TJ investigations and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 20-year-old D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries. 4. Pedestrian bridge funds. Prince William County is receiving some federal help on its plans for...
theroanoker.com
VBR Life 2023: Recreation
Learn more about the fun recreation opportunities throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem. Hit the Appalachian Trail thanks to several access points in Botetourt, including Tinker Mountain around mile 713. Visit the Buchanan Swinging Bridge, the most recognized structure in town. At...
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Mild trend continues, midweek rain
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild weather pattern will continue through the next few days. However, a midweek storm system will bring rain and cooler conditions by the latter half of the week. Areas of fog will impact the Monday morning commute. When driving through foggy conditions, remember to...
Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest
Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
Inside Nova
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
Inside Nova
Hospitals across Northern Virginia welcome first babies of the new year
Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight. At Stafford Hospital, baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
One Green Planet
Neglected Pregnant Dog Saved From Freezing Temperatures Gives Birth to Nine Puppies on Christmas
A neglected pregnant dog was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia just days before she gave birth to nine adorable puppies. Manolo gave birth to her puppies on Christmas, just a few days after she was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia. The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized the soon-to-be mother pup from a residence just a few days before Christmas. Manolo was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures, according to WRIC.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
