ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Buckhead residents nervous after woman seen 'casing' homes

ATLANTA - Residents in Buckhead are on edge after a woman has been caught on surveillance cameras checking doors and peering through windows. "She's knocking and trying the door handles, looking in windows of homes. Seems like she's casing our homes," said one resident who didn't want her name used.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jury selection set to begin for Young Thug's RICO trial in Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jury selection in the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug is set to begin a Fulton County courthouse Wednesday as the rapper remains in custody facing charges connected to a massive indictment alleging he is the leader of a criminal street gang. Young Thug, whose real...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Grady Health will operate, staff Atlanta's diversion center

ATLANTA — Grady Health System will operate Atlanta's diversion center, slated to open later this year. Atlanta's city council approved the health system to be the lead operator Tuesday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The Center for Diversion and Services is designed to help people with behavioral issues, mental...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel. According to fire officials, the cause of...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy