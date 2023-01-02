Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — A man was shot and injured in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Atlanta Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition; however, was not forthcoming about what precisely occurred. Police though did say...
'I sat up and said 'No,' and he just started firing' | Metro Atlanta woman recounts night her ex ambushed her
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A chilling story of survival. A metro Atlanta woman recounted the night she and her boyfriend were ambushed while sleeping inside her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. "He just opened the door and started firing on us," Heather Quiggle explained. On Dec.19, 2022,...
‘Lost everything:’ Neighbors in westside Atlanta apartments still dealing with broken pipes
ATLANTA — Neighbors in one apartment complex said they’re still living with damaged apartments. Below freezing temperatures around Christmas caused pipes to break and ceiling to cave in. Gail Griffin lives at the Oakland Westend Apartments on Oakland Lane in Atlanta. Her ceilings are also caved in and...
911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center
Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious an...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome
A woman was killed and an Atlanta firefighter injured in a serious housefire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
Buckhead residents nervous after woman seen 'casing' homes
ATLANTA - Residents in Buckhead are on edge after a woman has been caught on surveillance cameras checking doors and peering through windows. "She's knocking and trying the door handles, looking in windows of homes. Seems like she's casing our homes," said one resident who didn't want her name used.
Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
19-year-old arrested in shooting that killed 2 teens in SW Atlanta
A 19-year-old was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, in a shooting that left two teenagers dead at a southw...
9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
Police searching for this man, woman in Atlanta restaurant stabbing
ATLANTA — Two people are wanted by Atlanta Police after they say the pair choked and stabbed a woman. Police are asking for help finding Rontravius Dawson and Kenya Pierce. Investigators believe the pair assaulted a woman at a Cookout Restaurant off Moreland Avenue in December. Dawson is believed...
Firefighters respond quickly, save historic Atlanta building
A swift response from firefighters saved one of Atlanta’s oldest buildings early Tuesday, officials said....
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
DeKalb Police mourn loss of K-9 officer after battle with lymphoma
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said Wednesday the force is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who had served with the department for nearly a decade. In posts to social media, DKPD said K-9 Sniper had passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with lymphoma.
Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County. According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.
Missing 80-year-old Snellville found after day of driving around, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Police say an 80-year-old Snellville man, who was last spotted in Stockbridge and Coweta County, may be driving around metro Atlanta, the Snellville Police Department says. Robert Sellers is considered a missing endangered adult, police say. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or...
2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home
Two people were arrested, including a teenager, in the shooting death of a man at his Gwinnett County home last month, p...
Jury selection set to begin for Young Thug's RICO trial in Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jury selection in the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug is set to begin a Fulton County courthouse Wednesday as the rapper remains in custody facing charges connected to a massive indictment alleging he is the leader of a criminal street gang. Young Thug, whose real...
Grady Health will operate, staff Atlanta's diversion center
ATLANTA — Grady Health System will operate Atlanta's diversion center, slated to open later this year. Atlanta's city council approved the health system to be the lead operator Tuesday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The Center for Diversion and Services is designed to help people with behavioral issues, mental...
Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel. According to fire officials, the cause of...
