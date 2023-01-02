ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset

After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Schools to watch for high-profile Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers

Kentucky third-year defensive tackle Justin Rogers officially entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, and he's expected to have a number of high-profile suitors. Sources indicate to 247Sports that initial schools to watch include LSU, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Louisville with others certain to get involved in his recruitment. A source...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State out-muscles Utah in Sean Clifford send-off, college football media reacts

Behind a star performance from longtime quarterback Sean Clifford in his final game, Penn State toppled Utah on Monday in the Rose Bowl, 35-21. Penn State, which used a number of big plays on offense, rode a massive second-half effort to overcome the Utes. Utah quarterback Cam Rising went down with a leg injury late in the third quarter, and Utah was held scoreless in the second half as Penn State rattled off 21-straight points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Utah football’s Cam Rising gets concerning injury update after Rose Bowl loss

Cam Rising was forced to exit Utah football’s Rose Bowl game early due to an injury for the second straight year. And, for the second consecutive year, Rising had to watch from the sidelines as the Utes were bested, this time by the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about the injury and delivered a concerning update, per Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan's College Football Playoff Loss

Michigan and TCU played one heck of a College Football Playoff game on Saturday afternoon/evening. TCU jumped out to a double-digit lead before the two teams kept trading blows like Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago did in Rocky IV. In the end, the Horned Frogs were able to get a stop on the Wolverines' final possession to secure the 51-45 win but it didn't come without some controversy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy