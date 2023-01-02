Read full article on original website
CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset
After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
Ryan Day Is Making A Huge Change For Next Season, per Kirk Herbstreit
Ryan Day is making a huge change next season, according to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit told College GameDay viewers this Monday morning that Day informed him during production meetings that the Ohio State head coach is relinquishing play-calling duties. It's a significant ...
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer
The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
Michigan linebacker hits the transfer portal
It’s the time of year where players will come and go. Some players will decide to enter the NFL draft, others will enter the transfer portal, and those already in the portal will make decisions on their next college destination. On Monday, the Wolverines had another player enter the...
Key Penn State OL not expected to play in Rose Bowl vs. Utah, per report
Penn State is going to be without one of its top offensive lineman for the Rose Bowl, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Thamel reported the news about an hour before kickoff. Olu Fashanu is the player in question. Fashanu is coming back for another season in...
New Mexico stumbles on the road at Fresno State as final undefeated team in men's college basketball falls
New Mexico became the latest -- and last -- undefeated team in men's college basketball to take a loss on Tuesday as it fell on the road at Fresno State 71-67. The Lobos were the only undefeated team left standing in the sport after previously-unbeaten UConn fell on Saturday and previously-unbeaten Purdue stumbled on Tuesday.
Schools to watch for high-profile Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers
Kentucky third-year defensive tackle Justin Rogers officially entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, and he's expected to have a number of high-profile suitors. Sources indicate to 247Sports that initial schools to watch include LSU, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Louisville with others certain to get involved in his recruitment. A source...
Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State out-muscles Utah in Sean Clifford send-off, college football media reacts
Behind a star performance from longtime quarterback Sean Clifford in his final game, Penn State toppled Utah on Monday in the Rose Bowl, 35-21. Penn State, which used a number of big plays on offense, rode a massive second-half effort to overcome the Utes. Utah quarterback Cam Rising went down with a leg injury late in the third quarter, and Utah was held scoreless in the second half as Penn State rattled off 21-straight points.
Trio Of Aggies Score 17 Points In SEC Season-Opening Win Over Florida
The Aggies improve to 1-0 in conference play following a trip to Gainsville.
Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
Utah football’s Cam Rising gets concerning injury update after Rose Bowl loss
Cam Rising was forced to exit Utah football’s Rose Bowl game early due to an injury for the second straight year. And, for the second consecutive year, Rising had to watch from the sidelines as the Utes were bested, this time by the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about the injury and delivered a concerning update, per Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan's College Football Playoff Loss
Michigan and TCU played one heck of a College Football Playoff game on Saturday afternoon/evening. TCU jumped out to a double-digit lead before the two teams kept trading blows like Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago did in Rocky IV. In the end, the Horned Frogs were able to get a stop on the Wolverines' final possession to secure the 51-45 win but it didn't come without some controversy.
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
5-Star 2024 Point Guard Tahaad Pettiford Includes Kentucky in Final Seven Schools
Another member of the 2024 class with a Kentucky offer has trimmed his down his list of schools. Tahaad Pettiford, a 5-star point guard out of Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, N.J. has announced that he is down to seven schools, with UK making the cut alongside some heavy ...
