NBA's Last Two-Minute Report confirms crucial gaffe that cost Chicago Bulls the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

A blown call by the referees in the game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers has been confirmed by the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.

The NBA's practice of releasing its Last Two Minute Reports has once again proven to be a valuable yet maddening tool for fans and players alike. The most recent report, released after the Chicago Bulls ' 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, confirmed a crucial mistake made by officials that cost the Bulls their victory.

DeRozan got fouled on the final play

With the Bulls down one, 102-103, with 5.8 seconds remaining, everyone in the arena knew where the ball was going to go, as All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan had been the Bulls' go-to scorer throughout the night. However, as he drove to the basket and shot a high-looping floater, officials failed to call a foul on Cleveland guard Caris LeVert despite clear contact.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed this development, stating, "LeVert makes contact with DeRozan's (CHI) left arm, which affects the release of his jump shot attempt." The non-call by the officials was unfortunate, as it handed the Bulls their 20th loss of the season. Now at 16-20, Chicago is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

DeRozan offers no excuses

Ever the consummate professional, DeRozan refused to make excuses for the loss. When asked about the play, the Compton native said his shot felt good, but it just didn't go in.

"I felt like it was a clean look. Got there, felt like it was on line. Felt good. Felt good. I got it there. I didn't feel like anybody's in front of me, I got it over the guys, got it to the rim, it was on line, just rimmed out," said DeRozan .

The missed shot was a relief for LeVert, who, a year ago, was at the wrong end of an incredible DeRozan buzzer-beater.

Chicago, though, will not wait long to get another shot at Cleveland as the two squads face off once more on Monday night.