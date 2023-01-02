KEARNEY, Neb. — Lincoln East recorded six pins against Kearney to take down the Bearcats, 50-18, in a Thursday night dual inside the KHS auditorium. An annual event trading home sites between the two schools, it makes for an eventful atmosphere as the mats are under the spotlights and the rest of the venue is darker.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO