Lincoln, NE

foxnebraska.com

Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Inmate attacks, punches several prison staffers

TECUMSEH, Neb. — Three state prison staffers were attacked by an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. According to officials, the inmate was aggressive and cursing at a worker when they punched that staffer in the face on Monday. A second staffer came to help was also punched...
TECUMSEH, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lincoln East pins Kearney in auditorium dual

KEARNEY, Neb. — Lincoln East recorded six pins against Kearney to take down the Bearcats, 50-18, in a Thursday night dual inside the KHS auditorium. An annual event trading home sites between the two schools, it makes for an eventful atmosphere as the mats are under the spotlights and the rest of the venue is darker.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

BBB: Keep your New Year's Financial Resolutions

OMAHA, Neb. — If money matters when it comes to your goal for the new year, there are some easy ways to get started. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has some tips. Inventory your credit cards. Take advantage of free tools. Start budgeting now!
OMAHA, NE

