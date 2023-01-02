ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M

Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington

A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in …. A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington parking meter rates to increase starting Jan. 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington is increasing parking rates and hours of enforcement. The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LFCPA) announced that the increase is the first of its kind since 2019 and the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008 — prior to the foundation of the LEXPARK program.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rising water causes flooding in Scott County

Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting

Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about the shooter. Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple …. Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Scott County cancels class Tuesday due to flooded roads

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Heavy rain and severe weather have led school officials to cancel classes in Scott County on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district notified students and parents early Tuesday morning that school was cancelled, citing "flooded roads and rising water across the county." It will not be...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy