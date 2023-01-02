Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M
Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Locally owned Third Street Stuff offers coffee, art with a side of activism
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Lexington coffee shop owner is brewing up more than just a hot cup of joe for her community. For 18 years, Third Street Stuff coffee owner Pat Gerhard, a lifelong artist, has brought a big, bright and bold flavor to Lexington’s coffee community. “There’s...
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in …. A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud...
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As of Jan. 1, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. For a full list of the 35 services affected by the new sales tax, click here: Sales Tax Facts 2022 – Sep.pdf (ky.gov)
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
fox56news.com
Lexington parking meter rates to increase starting Jan. 3
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington is increasing parking rates and hours of enforcement. The Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LFCPA) announced that the increase is the first of its kind since 2019 and the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008 — prior to the foundation of the LEXPARK program.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians fight for slim supply of diabetic, weight-loss medicine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A recent national shortage of a new diabetes treatment is sending many Kentuckians on a pharmacy hunt for supply. The question is: Who is using up all of that supply?. The prescription drugs are called Mounjaro and Ozempic. The reason why there is a...
fox56news.com
Rising water causes flooding in Scott County
Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County. Lexington groups team up for National Slavery & Human …. Natalie's Sisters and DV8 Kitchen are teaming up to raise awareness, and ask for sneaker donations for Natalie's...
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about the shooter. Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple …. Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about...
wymt.com
Good Question: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - They are numbers you likely see every day, but why are gas prices listed the way they are? That’s today’s Good Question. Dale asks: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?. It’s not just marketing, although that...
WKYT 27
Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana student safely returned after being taken from school playground by woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County School officials say a woman took a child from the Austin Elementary playground on Monday, but police quickly returned the student within minutes. According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
spectrumnews1.com
Scott County cancels class Tuesday due to flooded roads
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Heavy rain and severe weather have led school officials to cancel classes in Scott County on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district notified students and parents early Tuesday morning that school was cancelled, citing "flooded roads and rising water across the county." It will not be...
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
