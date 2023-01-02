Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
KAKE TV
Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
KAKE TV
Man charged with murder in Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kenneth Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last month. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near...
KWCH.com
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens
Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
KAKE TV
Wichita mother calls for police officer to be terminated over fight with son
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita mother is reacting Monday to a controversial video showing a fight between Wichita police and teens at a roller rink. This video from Saturday's incident shows part of the clash between a teenage boy and an off-duty police officer. Police say the teen hit one of the officers in the back of the head. After seeing the video community leaders are now asking for the charges against the two teens to be dropped and for that officer to be fired.
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
KAKE TV
Wichita police looking for shoplifter accused of stealing thousands worth of products
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help in their search for a shoplifter suspected of stealing $17,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The thefts took place at the Ulta Beauty location at 8100 E. Kellogg and occurred from June to October 2022. If you recognize...
KWCH.com
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
kfdi.com
Arrest made after standoff at north Wichita home
Police have an unidentified man in custody after a standoff early Sunday at a north Wichita home. Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of North Richmond just after 12 a.m. when a 22-year-old woman reported that she was attacked by a man who then left with their nine-month-old child. When officers knocked on the door, a shot was fired through the front door, and then more shots were heard as other officers arrived on the scene.
Chief: Wichita cop on desk duty while fight with teens at roller rink is investigated
A portion of the altercation has been circulating on social media following the incident Saturday evening.
SWAT, police K-9 respond to standoff New Year’s Day in northwest Wichita
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody following the incident.
KAKE TV
Wichita police union fires back after Mayor Whipple's comments, Chief looking at policies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Actions of two off-duty Wichita police officers are being scrutinized after fight with two teenagers. Tuesday the Fraternal Order of Police fired back at Wichita's mayor for blasting the actions of their officers. They call what the Mayor said about what happened that night reckless. Police...
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
classiccountry1070.com
Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business
Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
fourstateshomepage.com
Police say recent gun violence tied to Towne East Mall shooting in March
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a recent uptick in gang violence is connected to the March 15 shooting at Towne East Mall. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan held a press conference Friday morning, inviting local community and religious leaders to discuss the recent increase in violence in the community.
classiccountry1070.com
Firefighters win 2022 Battle of the Badges
Wichita and Sedgwick County’s firefighters have won the 2022 Battle of the Badges blood drive. The blood drive is held annually to boost blood donations over the winter months, when donations typically fall. This year’s drive collected 1379 units of blood. Firefighters were also the winners of the...
Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff's office telling you that your device has been seized.
KWCH.com
Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. WPD said just before 7 p.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working at the business were asked by the owner to remove a 15-year-old girl who the owner said had threatened staff. WPD said officers repeatedly asked the girl to leave and she attempted to strike an officer but missed. A physical altercation happened as the officer attempted to arrest her.
Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation
Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year's Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.
