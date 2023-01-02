Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Gangsta Boo: New Details Emerge In Memphis Rap Legend’s Death
As fans and friends alike process Gangsta Boo’s unexpected death over the weekend, new details have emerged surrounding the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member. Gangsta Boo died at the age of 43 on Sunday (January 1). According to Fox 13 Memphis, the rapper (real name Lola Mitchell) was found dead around 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Gangsta Boo, Rapper and Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on Sunday, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 43. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road at 2:18 p.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Boo, whose birth name is Lola Mitchell. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Boo’s death is being investigated, and the results of her autopsy are pending. “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
musictimes.com
Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at Only 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic, LL Cool J Pays Tribute
Grand Daddy I.U., a major member of early rap company Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has gained knowledge. Pete Rock, a longtime supporter of GDIU's lyrical abilities, informed his followers that the Queens-born rapper passed away quietly in his sleep. This cause of death however has not been confirmed as of the moment by the family.
Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead At 54
Grand Daddy I.U. reportedly passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at age 54. The cause of the rapper’s death has yet to be revealed. I.U.’s passing was confirmed by AllHipHop and several additional sources. His friend and fellow rap luminary DJ Chuck Chillout announced the news in a post on his Facebook page.More from VIBE.comJim Jones Gets In The Holiday Spirit With 'VL: 12 Days Of Xmas' AlbumLalah Hathaway On Posthumous Holiday Duet With Late Father, Donny HathawayLil Meech Arrested On Felony Gun Charge At Florida Airport Born in Queens, N.Y. and raised in Long Island’s Hempstead, Grand Daddy I.U., née...
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
The Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper’s Case
It was on a late August night in New York City in 1987, when hip-hop may have first lost its innocence. Almost 14 years to the day after DJ Kool Herc spun the genre into existence with his first-ever block party in the Bronx, Scott La Rock of Boogie Down Productions was shot in the head and neck in the same borough, later dying of his wounds at Misericordia Hospital. He was 25 years old.
Gangsta Boo Dead At 43: 5 Things To Know About The Three 6 Mafia Rapper
Gangsta Boo was an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. She was a member of the hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. She was found dead on January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. Rapper Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchelle, was found dead inside a Memphis home on New Year’s Day (January 1) around 4 PM local time, according to Fox 13. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo started rapping when she was 14 years old and eventually became a pioneer of female southern rap music, earning the nickname “Queen of Memphis.” She was one of the only female members of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.
