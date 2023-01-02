Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
First baby of the New Year born at CHI Health Good Samaritan
KEARNEY, NEB. — Three days into the new year, doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year. Introducing Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter. The baby weighed in right at 9 pounds. Mom and dad are Addyna Matejka and Cauy Golter. They are engaged and live in...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
foxnebraska.com
Travel not advised as crews respond to overnight crash in Howard County
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Emergency crews in St. Paul responded to an overnight rollover crash. The Volunteer Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing near Bunker Hill. Officials said the road conditions are slick and are advising people not to...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney takes two from North Platte basketball
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney got a pair of decisive victories on Wednesday night against their foes from the west, North Platte. The Bearcat boys snapped a two-game slide by knocking off North Platte, 69-56. Kearney (8-3) is home to Grand Island (2-6) on Thursday. North Platte dropped to 4-5...
foxnebraska.com
Lopers promote Hammond to top assistant role
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today that Samantha Hammond is the Lopers new top assistant coach. The Taylor native and former UNK All-American right side takes over for Steph Brand who recently left the program for a job in the private sector. Brand served as the Lopers top assistant for five years and after being a graduate assistant and player for UNK.
foxnebraska.com
Woman arrested for church vandalism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman was arrested at the scene following a church vandalism Friday. According to Grand Island Police (GIPD), officers were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street after someone reportedly threw a brick through a window. GIPD...
Comments / 0