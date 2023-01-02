KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today that Samantha Hammond is the Lopers new top assistant coach. The Taylor native and former UNK All-American right side takes over for Steph Brand who recently left the program for a job in the private sector. Brand served as the Lopers top assistant for five years and after being a graduate assistant and player for UNK.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO