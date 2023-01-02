Read full article on original website
South Dakota digs out from another winter storm (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A nasty winter storm that dumped heavy snow across southeast and south central South Dakota Tuesday has, for the most part, exited the region today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly says some lingering light snow will hang around today, but it won’t amount to much…. Official...
Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED […]
DOT: Storm made many roads impassable in southeast SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday’s massive winter storm has meant significant problems for any kind of travel on many roads. “I know the calls I’ve been on this morning, we’ve had multiple snow plow trucks get stuck themselves out there,” said Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
Top-8 All-Time Worst Snow Storms In South Dakota
January 12, 1888: The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888 claimed the lives of at least 235 people across the midwest including in South Dakota. May 3-4, 1905: Known as The Great Equalizer this blizzard dumped 3 to 4 feet of snow in parts of South Dakota. It was responsible for large livestock losses across the state. Some ranchers estimated losing as much as 90 percent of their herds of cattle and other livestock.
Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
NO TRAVEL ADVISED As Winter Storm Howard Barrels Through
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is advising no travel in the central and southeastern portion of the state as Winter Storm Howard continues to barrel through the region. The SDDOT is reporting some roadways are physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts. Snow plows will have difficulty clearing...
Heavy Snow to Unfold in Upper Midwest and Northern Plains in First Week of January; Motorists to Expect Slowed Travel
The latest weather forecast warned that the weather in portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could expect heavy snow and rain. Residents and nearby communities should stay updated with the weather, especially since the winter storm could cause significant travel disruptions and slowed commutes. The early week of...
UPDATE: I-90 reopens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Interstate 90 is now open across the state. Update: Though I-90 is now reopened (eastbound and westbound) as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, SDDOT warns that travelers should still expect to encounter difficult driving conditions. These include narrow driving lanes, ice-covered roads, and snow-covered shoulders. “Continual drifting is occurring due to the high accumulation of snow and sustained winds. Many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts,” reported SDDOT.
Life as a meteorologist during a major snowstorm
How are you liking this winter so far? If you’ve been around the KELOLAND block a time or two, you’re probably just zipping up and bearing it. Sort of like this guy here. But if you’re a fairly recent transplant in these parts, you’ve heard all the talk and are probably worried that it can only get worse from here on out.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced.
15 Best Places to Live in South Dakota
Best Places to Live in South Dakota: Often called “the land of infinite variety”, South Dakota stands up to its reputation. Nestled between North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska & Minnesota, this sparsely populated midwestern state offers varied & rich natural beauty, a host of entertainment options, and family attractions.
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota
South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
A lull in the snow Monday morning, but more expected later in the day
SIDNEY - The first round of snow in the New Year dropped one to two inches in downtown Sidney Monday morning, completely covering roads, sidewalks, and parking lots with fresh powder, with more expected to fall later in the day. The National Weather Service kept the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast...
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
