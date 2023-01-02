J’Wan Roberts Impresses Hakeem Olajuwon, Shows Why Kelvin Sampson’s UH Player Development System Is the Best In College Basketball

Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
No. 2 Houston eyes improved shooting vs. SMU
The tests will continue unabated for No. 2 Houston, with the Cougars’ ability to manage those weekly challenges providing the
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Haulcy adds experience and skillset to help Cougars in Big12
The Houston Cougars picked up a nice addition to the defensive side of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday when New Mexico freshman safety Adari Haulcy announced he was returning home to the city of Houston to continue his collegiate career. Haulcy played his high school football...
brproud.com
Southern defeats TSU on buzzer-beater
HOUSTON, Texas – (BRPROUD) – The Southern University men’s basketball team opened SWAC conference play in thrilling fashion. The Jaguars defeated Texas Southern on a last-second buzzer-beater to win the game 77-76. The three-pointer from Tyrone Lyons sealed the victory for the Jaguars. The Jaguars will play...
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurant
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
fox26houston.com
Second person files lawsuit against HCU, former assistant track coach
HOUSTON - A second person has filed a lawsuit against Houston Christian University and a former assistant track coach there. The new plaintiff claims Sesar Figueroa sexually assaulted her, while he was her coach last year. Both lawsuits claim the university "paid, promoted and harbored a sexual predator for years."
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Fort Bend Star
Father and son share military backgrounds, UH degrees
Fall commencement at the University of Houston was a special moment for the Cook family. Levi Cook walked the stage Dec. 16 to receive his Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from the C. T. Bauer College of Business. The next day, he was in the audience to...
Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture
Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
Fort Bend Star
UH College of Nursing holds graduation for 76 nurses
Hundreds crowded the Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston for recent Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony and Pinning for the UH College of Nursing, based at the UH Sugar Land campus. “You are graduating from a special university that you have transformed during your stay here,” said Kathryn Tart,...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In To Authorities After Z-Ro Presses Charges
Trae Tha Truth turned himself in to Houston authorities on Thursday evening (Dec. 29). The 42-year-old is facing assault charges brought against him by his cousin, Z-Ro, after an August altercation. The scuffle between the Houston rappers reportedly took place after a celebrity basketball game hosted by 50 Cent. Footage shows several men jumping the “Help Me Please” rapper outside of a restaurant while he is curled up in a ball. Trae can be seen trying to hold the men back before ultimately stepping in and making verbal threats alongside his crew.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To...
