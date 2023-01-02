ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

J’Wan Roberts Impresses Hakeem Olajuwon, Shows Why Kelvin Sampson’s UH Player Development System Is the Best In College Basketball

By Chris Baldwin
papercitymag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247Sports

Haulcy adds experience and skillset to help Cougars in Big12

The Houston Cougars picked up a nice addition to the defensive side of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday when New Mexico freshman safety Adari Haulcy announced he was returning home to the city of Houston to continue his collegiate career. Haulcy played his high school football...
HOUSTON, TX
brproud.com

Southern defeats TSU on buzzer-beater

HOUSTON, Texas – (BRPROUD) – The Southern University men’s basketball team opened SWAC conference play in thrilling fashion. The Jaguars defeated Texas Southern on a last-second buzzer-beater to win the game 77-76. The three-pointer from Tyrone Lyons sealed the victory for the Jaguars. The Jaguars will play...
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party

In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Second person files lawsuit against HCU, former assistant track coach

HOUSTON - A second person has filed a lawsuit against Houston Christian University and a former assistant track coach there. The new plaintiff claims Sesar Figueroa sexually assaulted her, while he was her coach last year. Both lawsuits claim the university "paid, promoted and harbored a sexual predator for years."
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Father and son share military backgrounds, UH degrees

Fall commencement at the University of Houston was a special moment for the Cook family. Levi Cook walked the stage Dec. 16 to receive his Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from the C. T. Bauer College of Business. The next day, he was in the audience to...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture

Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

UH College of Nursing holds graduation for 76 nurses

Hundreds crowded the Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston for recent Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony and Pinning for the UH College of Nursing, based at the UH Sugar Land campus. “You are graduating from a special university that you have transformed during your stay here,” said Kathryn Tart,...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space

A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In To Authorities After Z-Ro Presses Charges

Trae Tha Truth turned himself in to Houston authorities on Thursday evening (Dec. 29). The 42-year-old is facing assault charges brought against him by his cousin, Z-Ro, after an August altercation. The scuffle between the Houston rappers reportedly took place after a celebrity basketball game hosted by 50 Cent. Footage shows several men jumping the “Help Me Please” rapper outside of a restaurant while he is curled up in a ball. Trae can be seen trying to hold the men back before ultimately stepping in and making verbal threats alongside his crew.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To...
HOUSTON, TX

