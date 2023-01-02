Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman killed in New Years Day pedestrian crash in Cass County identified
(Cass County, ND) -- We now know the name of the woman killed in a fatal crash early New Years Day in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that the woman, 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle, was standing in the left southbound lane of I-29 near Oxbow when she was struck and killed by a car drive by 20-year-old Gabriel Schroeder.
KNOX News Radio
Fatal pedestrian accident on I-29
NDHP Update: Victim identified as 19-year old Destinee Tuttle of Santee (Nebraska). A fatal pedestrian accident on I-29 south of Fargo this morning (Sunday) left a 19 year old woman dead. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20 year old male driver – and a 20 year old female...
kvrr.com
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police officers assist city's inspections department in clearing "unsafe" home
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department assisted The City of Fargo’s Inspection Department Wednesday morning in clearing a home at 924 5th Street South.. The people living in the home are accused of being in violation of a court order declaring the structure unsuitable for habitation. According to...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
kvrr.com
West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren to Retire After 48 Years In Law Enforcement
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — After 48 years on the job, West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren is retiring on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975. He worked under four police chiefs and was once a...
wdayradionow.com
Fire crews called out at Fargo's Hector International Airport to meet returning plane shortly after takeoff
(Fargo, ND) -- Airport fire crews were called out Monday night at Hector International in Fargo, after a plane returned to the airport shortly after taking off. "Because of the number of passengers on board they do then engage our partner, The City of Fargo, to come out and standby as well. But, officially the pilot did not declare an emergency, he just requested assistance," said Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.
kvrr.com
Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
kvrr.com
Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Allegiant says no emergency, indicator light led to landing of plane in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There is some good news in an update to the report of an emergency landing involving an Allegiant Air flight at Hector International Airport in Fargo Monday night. Officials with the airline tell WDAY Radio that there was actually no emergency landing at all involving the plane.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility
(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
kfgo.com
Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
Comments / 3