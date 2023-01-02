ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, SD

gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Charles Mix County accident identified

MARTY, S.D. – A 42-year-old man from Marty, South Dakota has been identified as the person killed early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian accident five miles east of Marty. The Highway Patrol says Richard Hare, Jr. was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by...
MARTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Digging out; death investigation; garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man dies in Charles Mix County crash

MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Marty early Sunday morning. The incident happened on South Dakota Highway 46 just before 5 a.m. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that the victim was walking east on...
MARTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

One dead, one injured in Saturday night crash near Canton

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound...
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Planning and Zoning administrator Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other stranded...
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

No Injuries Reported in Semi-Truck Rollover Near Fairview

No injuries were reported after a semi-truck lost control and rolled onto its side Tuesday morning. Officers from the Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident that occurred on county road A54B one mile northwest of Fairview SD. 24-year-old Brent Demattia from Hubbard, OH, was driving a 2001 Freightliner...
FAIRVIEW, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How does the DOT decide to close highways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?. “We do have a defined...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota motorist cited for marijuana

OCHEYEDAN—A 34-year-old Worthington, MN, man was cited about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, near Ocheyedan on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Cory Alan Lietz stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Ford Taurus for speeding on Tanager Avenue south...
OCHEYEDAN, IA
kelo.com

Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County

FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls truck stops filled with stuck semis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With I-90 and I-29 both closed early Tuesday starting at Sioux Falls, truck stops all over town were filled with Truck Drivers waiting out the storm. But finding a safe place to park or even just getting off the interstate safely was a challenge...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
CANTON, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

