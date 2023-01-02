Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem appoints Joe Graves as Secretary of Education
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is...
dakotafreepress.com
SOS Monae Johnson Presents December Voter Counts as Updated January Data
SOS (that abbreviated title seems more appropriate to this Secretary of State) Johnson did manage to put up some new statewide voter registration totals—Republicans up 590, Democrats down 5, independents up 431, Libertarians up 1, total active voters surpassing 600,000 for the first time in South Dakota. But the mistaken link to December data for January’s county tallies shows a concerning lack of attention to detail for an elected official whose primary mission is to focus on the smallest details to ensure election integrity.
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to recent winter storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths
hubcityradio.com
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.
For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
gowatertown.net
Walz sworn in for second term as Minnesota governor
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)–Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pledged Monday to make the largest investments in public education in Minnesota history as he took the oath of office for his second term. Minnesota has a “historic opportunity” with its $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to become the best state in...
q957.com
South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2023 South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday, January 7th, in Pierre. The day starts on the third floor of the Capitol at 11 am where House and Senate members take their oath. Governor Noem and other officers will be sworn in at noon. Those events are free and open to the public. Tickets to the Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball are $25. They can be purchased at sdinaugrual.com The 2023 session opens on January 10th.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem’s staff gives her a weapon of mass destruction for Christmas. It's a bizarre choice with an ominous message.
A not-so-subtle message from Gov. Kristi Noem’s staff to the rest of us?. The flamethrower was the “Christmas gift” to Gov. Noem from her key staff. No, this is not a joke. It is a verified story from legitimate media. I used quotes around “Christmas gift” because in my opinion the gift (seen above in an image posted on chadronradio.com) was not at all Christmas-like.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MADD urges Tammy Kvasnicka’s release to include intense, long-term scrutiny of her actions to ensure no other family is victimized. Kvasnicka was charged in the July 2010 killing of 27-year-old Michael Xayavong. Despite the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles denying her request for commutation two times, her sentence for first-degree manslaughter has been commuted by Governor Kristi Noem.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Live in South Dakota
Best Places to Live in South Dakota: Often called “the land of infinite variety”, South Dakota stands up to its reputation. Nestled between North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska & Minnesota, this sparsely populated midwestern state offers varied & rich natural beauty, a host of entertainment options, and family attractions.
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
dakotafreepress.com
More from Down South: Noem Promotes Liberty U Grad from Campaign to Second Floor for Online Propaganda
Austin Goss reports that Governor Kristi Noem continues to tap young conservatively brainwashed outsiders to ply her propaganda instead of hiring South Dakota talent to tell the truth. Joining official taxpayer-funded fact-twirlers Ian Fury and Amelia Joy is barely booze-legal North Carolinian turned DC-critter turned Noem clinger Chad Kubis:. According...
