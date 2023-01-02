ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
The Independent

Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success

Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist over hamstring injury as Liverpool concerns grow

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist about his hamstring injury as his club wait to discover if they will be without the Dutchman for a considerable period of time.The Reds’ defender was one of three substitutions made at half-time by Jurgen Klopp against Brentford, with the Reds trailing by two goals at the time in an eventual 3-1 defeat.But Van Dijk’s departure, at least, proved to be the result of a fitness worry which Jurgen Klopp described as a precautionary move as the No.4 was willing to play on.However, there are fears his injury is worse than...
CBS Sports

Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more

The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
Yardbarker

Robert Lewandowski suspension confirmed for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

Robert Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s next three games after the Central Madrid Court upheld his suspension today. The Polish forward had been given an extra two-game ban on top of the standard one, following his red card against Osasuna. His gesture of disregard towards the referee earned him that ban, but Barcelona appealed the matter first to the RFEF, then the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and finally a public court in Madrid.
FOX Sports

Luis Suárez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil's Gremio arena

SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club's arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suárez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay's Nacional ended. Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return...
Yardbarker

Superagent Jorge Mendes leaves Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United debacle

It has been a period of transition for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two months. After his incredible interview while at Manchester United, he has cut ties with not only his club but also his agent. United and Ronaldo parted ways shortly after the interview, with Ronaldo headed to the...
Yardbarker

Liverpool have been dealt another huge fitness blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk has sustained a hamstring injury. He was forced off during Monday’s clash with Brentford, in which the Merseyside team oversaw a 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium. Van Dijk was substituted at the interval and now joins the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury list at Anfield.
Yardbarker

Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why

Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week. Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.
hackernoon.com

Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.

