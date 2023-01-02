Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Yardbarker
(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool defender was substituted
Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan currently lead the race for Chelsea target Marcus Thuram. Manchester United also have interest, so any club that wants Thruam will have to beat Inter Milan to his signa
Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
The Dutchman was substituted at halftime in Monday's 3-1 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
Liverpool 'turned down Nkunku transfer after Klopp and Lijnders decision'
The 25-year-old will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after Chelsea agreed a £63million fee for him last month. Chelsea reportedly paid £10m over Nkunku's release clause to secure him.
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
Virgil van Dijk set to see specialist over hamstring injury as Liverpool concerns grow
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist about his hamstring injury as his club wait to discover if they will be without the Dutchman for a considerable period of time.The Reds’ defender was one of three substitutions made at half-time by Jurgen Klopp against Brentford, with the Reds trailing by two goals at the time in an eventual 3-1 defeat.But Van Dijk’s departure, at least, proved to be the result of a fitness worry which Jurgen Klopp described as a precautionary move as the No.4 was willing to play on.However, there are fears his injury is worse than...
CBS Sports
Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more
The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski suspension confirmed for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid
Robert Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s next three games after the Central Madrid Court upheld his suspension today. The Polish forward had been given an extra two-game ban on top of the standard one, following his red card against Osasuna. His gesture of disregard towards the referee earned him that ban, but Barcelona appealed the matter first to the RFEF, then the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and finally a public court in Madrid.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr presentation: CR7 unveiled by new club on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia
A new year will bring with it a new club for football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. After an ugly, early exit from Manchester United prior to the 2022 World Cup, the Portugal great sealed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Ronaldo's latest deal will make him the highest-paid player...
FOX Sports
Luis Suárez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil's Gremio arena
SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club's arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suárez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay's Nacional ended. Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return...
Yardbarker
Superagent Jorge Mendes leaves Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United debacle
It has been a period of transition for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two months. After his incredible interview while at Manchester United, he has cut ties with not only his club but also his agent. United and Ronaldo parted ways shortly after the interview, with Ronaldo headed to the...
Yardbarker
Latest update on Virgil van Dijk’s spell on the sidelines
Liverpool have been dealt another huge fitness blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk has sustained a hamstring injury. He was forced off during Monday’s clash with Brentford, in which the Merseyside team oversaw a 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium. Van Dijk was substituted at the interval and now joins the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the injury list at Anfield.
Soccer-FIFA's Infantino shows support for Umtiti, Banda after racist abuse
Jan 5 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino called on fans to "shut up all the racists" after Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and team mate Lameck Banda were subjected to racial abuse during their home game against Lazio on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why
Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week. Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.
hackernoon.com
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
