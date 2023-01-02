Rain chances to increase for this week

Good Monday everyone! Temps today felt more like spring as we hung out in the mid 60s. The clouds will likely continue to move in overnight and into tomorrow rain chances continue. Tuesday starts off foggy in the mid 40s, before rising to the mid 60s. Rain chances remain scattered throughout the day with a better shot in the evening. Winds will be blowing and gusts up to almost 30 mph could linger into Wednesday. As our cold front sweeps on through we likely see the warmest day of the week on Wednesday . This will also be the wettest and we could even see some thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Once that cold front sweeps through temps drop nearly ten degrees into Thursday. Severe weather looks to remain on the low side of things but still would be good to keep an eye to the sky in case of anything. Temperatures and cloud cover begins to drop post weather system as we get closer to normal. The weekend is looking to feel more like January again with cooler air hanging around.

I hope you all have a great day!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Monday Night Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of rain between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

