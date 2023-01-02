SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is being asked how to make it safer to drive near a busy State Road 436 intersection. In the Forest City area, drivers are making big mistakes on Balmy Beach Drive near State Road 436, area resident Peter Accordino says. That includes drivers making U-turns out of the Walmart Neighborhood Market and trying to go north onto Balmy Beach Drive to get to the SR-436 intersection.

