Orange County, FL

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ORLANDO, FL
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
ORLANDO, FL

