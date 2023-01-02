Read full article on original website
click orlando
2 injured after septic truck overturns on I-95 in Cocoa crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned septic truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 when a sedan driven by a Titusville...
fox35orlando.com
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
click orlando
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
Crime scene investigation underway at gun shop in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne were seen investigating an incident at a gun shop early Wednesday morning. Officers and crime scene technicians were seen inside of Sicarios Gun Shop on Wickham Road. Debris was seen inside and outside of the business as police conducted their investigation. Though it...
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
Deputies search for missing man last seen Friday in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. Officials said Jesus Daniel Bernal was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Tierra Vista in Kissimmee. Watch: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?. Bernal was...
Lake County deputies search for missing 16-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager. Lake County police said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres. Agents said he left his home Tuesday on Kansas Avenue, near Astatula Elementary School, and hasn’t been seen since....
Orlando police searching for woman, 40, missing since Christmas Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a 40-year-old woman last seen on Christmas Day. Officers said Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen near Cadence Crossing Apartments, located on Curry Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said...
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud teen reunites with EMS paramedics, doctors who helped save his life after crash in August
Jacob Verdecia, a 6-foot, 5-inch basketball player at St. Cloud High School who almost lost his life in a car crash on Florida’s Turnpike last August, returned to school today, but on Tuesday he was reunited with the team of paramedics and doctors that helped saved his life. In...
fox35orlando.com
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park to stay closed for maintenance, inspections after power failure
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wheel – a 400-foot tall Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando – will remain closed for "a few days" while technical teams perform maintenance and investigate why the attraction seemingly sparked and lost power on Saturday night while people were on it, the park said in a statement.
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve
The phrase has been publicly displayed in Orlando before.
