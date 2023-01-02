ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots return to practice amid 'tough' week for players

FOXBORO -- It's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, but Patriots players and coaches looked as they often have during their pre-practice warmup routine this year. Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton danced to an OutKast song blaring from speakers on the sideline. Jamie Collins and DeMarcus...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture. The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season — even after a year marred by poor offensive play and some befuddling moments in recent losses. Not surprisingly, the defensive-minded Belichick has that side of ball to thank for the opportunity his team will have on Sunday. When the Patriots have needed a game-changing play this season, often it’s been their defense that has answered the call. The latest example — Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter, go-ahead interception return for a touchdown in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami — has set the Patriots up for a one-game showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Miami Herald

Brady wins Week 17, Mahomes takes big season lead into final week of Miami Herald NFL QB rankings

OLD-MAN STRENGTH: BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 17. BUT CHIEFS’ MAHOMES IS LARGE AND IN CHARGE AS MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS SAIL INTO FINAL WEEK: [Note: Because NFL announced Tuesday that Monday night’s suspended Bills-Bengals game would not be played this week, and might not at all, our rankings go on witthout that game.] Tampa Bay’s ageless Tom Brady wins Week 17 honors with a 58.60 point game while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seems headed comfortably to a season championship entering the final week of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes’ closest pursuer entering the week was Cincinnati’s Joe...
InsideTheHeat

South Florida Fans Could Experience Tom Brady and LeBron James

In 2010, the Miami Heat became the center of the sports world when LeBron James joined the team. Thirteen years later, there is speculation of another athlete in the discussion for the best ever to play his sport coming to South Florida. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated MMQB said it makes sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to play for the Miami Dolphins next season.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy