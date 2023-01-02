Read full article on original website
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
What Patriots fans should watch for in Week 18 with game times set
The stage is officially set for the final week of the regular season. The NFL announced game times for the Week 18 slate Monday, and the New England Patriots' road game against the Buffalo Bills is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. Here's a look at the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL Week 18 Schedule: Patriots Already Catching Break?
Next weekend's schedule could allow New England an advantage in its do-or-die game against the Buffalo Bills.
Perry: Patriots return to practice amid 'tough' week for players
FOXBORO -- It's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, but Patriots players and coaches looked as they often have during their pre-practice warmup routine this year. Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton danced to an OutKast song blaring from speakers on the sideline. Jamie Collins and DeMarcus...
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture. The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season — even after a year marred by poor offensive play and some befuddling moments in recent losses. Not surprisingly, the defensive-minded Belichick has that side of ball to thank for the opportunity his team will have on Sunday. When the Patriots have needed a game-changing play this season, often it’s been their defense that has answered the call. The latest example — Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter, go-ahead interception return for a touchdown in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami — has set the Patriots up for a one-game showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in offensive coaching staff
The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of...
NFL allows Patriots to cancel media access due to Damar Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are still preparing like they’ll be playing against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, but things are looking different this week at Gillette Stadium,. In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday night, the NFL...
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Quick-hit takeaways from Dolphins' heart-breaking loss to the Patriots
The Miami Dolphins were, once again, defeated this weekend, as they lost to the New England Patriots for the first time since September 2020. This was also Miami’s fifth loss in as many weeks. Injuries and costly mistakes at inopportune times led to the Dolphins’ eighth loss of the...
Brady wins Week 17, Mahomes takes big season lead into final week of Miami Herald NFL QB rankings
OLD-MAN STRENGTH: BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 17. BUT CHIEFS’ MAHOMES IS LARGE AND IN CHARGE AS MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS SAIL INTO FINAL WEEK: [Note: Because NFL announced Tuesday that Monday night’s suspended Bills-Bengals game would not be played this week, and might not at all, our rankings go on witthout that game.] Tampa Bay’s ageless Tom Brady wins Week 17 honors with a 58.60 point game while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seems headed comfortably to a season championship entering the final week of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes’ closest pursuer entering the week was Cincinnati’s Joe...
South Florida Fans Could Experience Tom Brady and LeBron James
In 2010, the Miami Heat became the center of the sports world when LeBron James joined the team. Thirteen years later, there is speculation of another athlete in the discussion for the best ever to play his sport coming to South Florida. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated MMQB said it makes sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to play for the Miami Dolphins next season.
