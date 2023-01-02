ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

fastphillysports.com

PENN STATE AVENGES 2017, RALLYING PAST UTAH IN ROSE BOWL!

No. 11 Penn State cashed in 21 straight points in the second half on the way to a 35-21 win over No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl. After the two teams were tied 14-14 at halftime, PSU freshman running back Nick Singleton broke off an 87-yard run to put the Nittany Lions up by seven in the third quarter.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllPennState

'He's a Penn State Legend'

PASADENA, Calif. | On Monday night, as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toured the Rose Bowl Stadium with a rose between his teeth, Liam Clifford reflected on the two years he spent playing football with his big brother. Sitting at his locker, marveling at Sean's Rose Bowl MVP performance. Liam Clifford summed their relationship and his brother's legacy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Timeless winter photos of Penn State's campus in the early 1900s

Few things are as nostalgic as a trip down memory lane in your old college town. Add in some winter weather, go back almost a century, and the result can be stunning. Penn State's official Facebook page gave their followers a unique dose of that nostalgia this week when it shared some classic winter photos of the main campus from 1926 to 1939. The photos feature the Pennsylvania State University's Old Main, originally called "Main Building," a significant and historic building on campus. Old Main currently serves as the administrative center of the university and houses the offices of the president and other officials.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
thebablueprint.com

Beiswenger signs NIL deals with multiple local businesses

Things are getting saucy at Bellwood-Antis this winter, following the new PIAA amendment that allows high school athletes to enter into Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Senior Caleb Beiswenger, who is a stand-out varsity basketball player, has recently signed an NIL deal with multiple local businesses, including Delgrosso Foods, Meadows Original Frozen Custard, Sheetz, Mini Thon, and American Eagle Paper.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Medical Center welcomes its first born baby of 2023

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Mount Nittany Health has announced that they welcomed a new baby boy into the world moments after the New Year began. In a news release issued Monday, the State College hospital said that Solomon Allison was about 19 inches in length and weighed seven pounds and six ounces after he was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New director appointed after retirement at Altoona VA medical center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new director has been appointed at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Tuesday Dr. Derek Coughenour, PT, DPT, MPM, CLD, VHA-CM, will be the director of the medical center. Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 Director Timothy Liezert said […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
ALTOONA, PA

