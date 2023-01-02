CHICAGO — The longest winning streak in the NBA this season came to a crashing halt Wednesday, as the Nets were beaten 121-112 by the Bulls at the United Center. After a dozen straight victories, the Nets finally tasted defeat. They hadn’t lost since Dec. 4 against the Celtics, and after nothing but victory for a solid month, Brooklyn was bested. Now starts the process of getting back to work to forge another string of victories. Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 44 points, but the Nets were profligate, squandering his performance — and a golden opportunity to pull even with Boston...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO