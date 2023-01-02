Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?
What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume
Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Bruins beat Penguins in Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Fans are heading to Fenway Park for the first time this year, but not to watch baseball.
Winter Classic Not ‘Another Regular Season Game’ For Bruins
The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday, and Boston knows how big of a game the event is. Head coach Jim Montgomery has called the game the “Super Bowl” for the NHL regular season due to the eyes that will be on the sport and the celebration and fanfare involved.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023
They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
NHL
Forsberg leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 1. FIRST STAR - FILIP FORSBERG, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS. Forsberg led the NHL in goals (5)...
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
NBC Sports
Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys
The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox jerseys as they arrived at the ballpark for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Some of the...
Golden Knights faceoff: Eichel, Cotter could return for contest against Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins, visitors Thursday to T-Mobile Arena, are out to snap a five-game skid, including a loss to the Boston Bruins in the NHL's Winter Classic.
Kevin Durant’s 44 points not enough as Bulls end Nets’ win streak at 12 games
CHICAGO — The longest winning streak in the NBA this season came to a crashing halt Wednesday, as the Nets were beaten 121-112 by the Bulls at the United Center. After a dozen straight victories, the Nets finally tasted defeat. They hadn’t lost since Dec. 4 against the Celtics, and after nothing but victory for a solid month, Brooklyn was bested. Now starts the process of getting back to work to forge another string of victories. Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 44 points, but the Nets were profligate, squandering his performance — and a golden opportunity to pull even with Boston...
MLB
Bruins, Penguins wear throwback baseball unis to Fenway
When the Bruins and Penguins arrived at Fenway Park on Monday morning -- a crisp winter day warmer than many of Fenway Park's actual Opening Days -- they made sure to dress for the occasion. That meant the Bruins got off their bus in gorgeous throwback Red Sox uniforms:. "They're...
Winter Classic Takes Different Meaning for Penguins HC Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to gain two points at Fenway Park but Mike Sullivan says the venue has a more personal meaning.
