ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Robert Williams dunk broke rim, caused 40-minute delay in Celtics-Nuggets game

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KULc1_0k0tBlgT00

Robert Williams is a strong man. One of the baskets at Denver’s Ball Arena learned that the hard way on Sunday, as a Time Lord dunk resulted in a busted rim and a nearly 40-minute delay to fix it during the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Nuggets.

The dunk came with 8:06 left in the game. It wasn’t immediately clear that the rim had been bent, as play didn’t stop until the next timeout. But once it did, the officials called for the arena crew to take a look. That’s when the repairs began… and then continued, and continued, and continued.

The workers could not get the rim to stay level and eventually had to take it off the backboard all together to fix it for good. Play finally resumed, but Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who was critical of how the situation was handled, said he’s not convinced the rim was even back to normal after all that.

“There was no communication,” Brown said. “They spent all that time trying to fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn't even level, in my opinion. So we just wasted all that time. That has an effect on the game. That's how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, that didn't [happen], but that wasn't good. That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion.”

Jayson Tatum called the whole situation “weird.”

“It was just weird,” he said. “I don’t exactly how long we waited, but nobody probably expected it to be that long.”

The Celtics were down 110-97 at the time of delay and went on to lose 123-111. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets, while Brown led the Celtics with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy