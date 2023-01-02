ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bonkers Steelers stat makes comeback win vs. Ravens crazier

The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is. Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive

It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
bestodds.com

Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props | Charlie Kolar | Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 8:00pm EDT. The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 35. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy