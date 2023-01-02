ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

wdadradio.com

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY

Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair

Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Blood Drives Happening To Start The New Year

Healthy community members are encouraged to help neighbors in need through participation in a couple upcoming blood drives. The first American Red Cross drive is taking place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Grace Church of Harmony. Another drive is planned for Friday also from noon to 5 p.m....
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers

The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

DA, police warn scams becoming more sophisticated after resident tricked out of thousands of dollars

Law enforcement officials are warning of a telephone scam after a resident was tricked out of thousands of dollars. The victim said the spoofed number appeared to be PNC Bank. The caller, who identified themselves as “Matthew,” alerted the victim to fraudulent charges on their account and knew the last few digits on the victim’s debit card. The caller said the bank would be issuing a new card and asked for the victim’s PIN.
MONESSEN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Flood warning issued for several counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  A flood warning is in effect for areas south and southeast of Pittsburgh. The warning covers parts of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:30 p.m.It's a soggy but unseasonably warm January Tuesday with highs soaring close to record territory this afternoon in the mid-60s. Pittsburgh's record high today is 65 set back in 1907. The steady rain today will taper to showers through the afternoon but we'll still have a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder and watch for a bit of lightning tonight and tomorrow, which is rare for January in this region.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMore showers are on the way through Wednesday with highs again topping 60 degrees, but we will hover near the lower 60s all day before temps finally start to cool Thursday and Friday. By then, we'll drop back to near-normal highs in the upper 30s and have a chance for a few snowflakes to mix with rain mainly north near I-80 and east into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.  Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

BHS And Excela Finalize Deal; New Health System Now Official

The deal between Butler Health System and Excela Health is now official. According to a press release, the two groups announced that they have finalized the transaction and are now integrated into one health system. Ken DeFurio, who served as Butler Health System’s CEO, will also hold that title for...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Resident’s restoration of Passavant gate brings flood of memories

Randy Hart’s whole family shares some kind of connection with the stone gate outside Lutheran SeniorLife’s Passavant Community, which stands on the grounds of an elder care home initially built in 1905. His father spent the last years of his life at that site. His wife, Cynthia Hart,...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
wccsradio.com

EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA

