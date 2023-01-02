Read full article on original website
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
Artist from Export proposes mural to cover Route 22 underpass graffiti
As pedestrians and cyclists on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail pass near the Cozy Inn Cutoff, they head underneath William Penn Highway, where the underpass is covered with all manner of graffiti. If Export native Christina Donahoe has her way, however, later this year, it will be covered with the largest...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
Blood Drives Happening To Start The New Year
Healthy community members are encouraged to help neighbors in need through participation in a couple upcoming blood drives. The first American Red Cross drive is taking place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Grace Church of Harmony. Another drive is planned for Friday also from noon to 5 p.m....
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Ford City joins Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department
The Ford City Police Department is no more. Borough leaders voted last month to abolish their police department this year and join the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, which includes Gilpin, Freeport and, as of Sunday, Ford City. The force held an official pinning ceremony and first shift ceremony Oct....
West Penn Power maintenance workers to vote on union
A dozen building maintenance workers at eight West Penn Power and other First Energy Corp. facilities soon will be able to vote on whether they want to join the union representing the company’s power line workers. The National Labor Relations Board in Pittsburgh said it will mail ballots to...
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
Westmoreland happenings: soup and sandwich sale, moonlight hike, bingos
Cold weather, refinery issues push national gas prices higher; Pa. largely unchanged
Average gasoline prices in the Pittsburgh area and across Pennsylvania are unchanged or slightly down in the last week, while the national average has seen an increase, according to AAA and price-tracking service GasBuddy. “For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last...
DA, police warn scams becoming more sophisticated after resident tricked out of thousands of dollars
Law enforcement officials are warning of a telephone scam after a resident was tricked out of thousands of dollars. The victim said the spoofed number appeared to be PNC Bank. The caller, who identified themselves as “Matthew,” alerted the victim to fraudulent charges on their account and knew the last few digits on the victim’s debit card. The caller said the bank would be issuing a new card and asked for the victim’s PIN.
Pittsburgh Weather: Flood warning issued for several counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A flood warning is in effect for areas south and southeast of Pittsburgh. The warning covers parts of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:30 p.m.It's a soggy but unseasonably warm January Tuesday with highs soaring close to record territory this afternoon in the mid-60s. Pittsburgh's record high today is 65 set back in 1907. The steady rain today will taper to showers through the afternoon but we'll still have a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder and watch for a bit of lightning tonight and tomorrow, which is rare for January in this region.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMore showers are on the way through Wednesday with highs again topping 60 degrees, but we will hover near the lower 60s all day before temps finally start to cool Thursday and Friday. By then, we'll drop back to near-normal highs in the upper 30s and have a chance for a few snowflakes to mix with rain mainly north near I-80 and east into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
BHS And Excela Finalize Deal; New Health System Now Official
The deal between Butler Health System and Excela Health is now official. According to a press release, the two groups announced that they have finalized the transaction and are now integrated into one health system. Ken DeFurio, who served as Butler Health System’s CEO, will also hold that title for...
Merger of Excela, Butler health systems finalized
Ken DeFurio, who served as president and CEO of Butler Health System, will lead the new organization formed by the merger of Butler and Excela Health, officials announced Tuesday. The merger was final as of Sunday. John Sphon, who was CEO of Excela Health, plans to retire in March. He...
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
Resident’s restoration of Passavant gate brings flood of memories
Randy Hart’s whole family shares some kind of connection with the stone gate outside Lutheran SeniorLife’s Passavant Community, which stands on the grounds of an elder care home initially built in 1905. His father spent the last years of his life at that site. His wife, Cynthia Hart,...
EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
