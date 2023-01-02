ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Carnival Has a Plan to Get Rid of Low Cruise Prices

A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
TravelPulse

Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Reducing Turn-Down Service

A new report claims that Norwegian Cruise Line plans to reduce cleaning services across its entire fleet of ships in 2023. According to Crew-Center.com, a letter from the cruise line to its onboard employees revealed plans to provide guests in Studio, Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Suite rooms with once-daily turn-down service.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Big Deal to Fix a Passenger Pain Point

Boarding a cruise ship can be a laborious process. Parking can be a challenge because some cruise-ship terminals serve as the dock for multiple ships. There's nothing worse than leaving from one terminal in Fort Lauderdale but not actually being able to park near your ship. And, even at terminals...
Robb Report

This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...

