ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement

ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday

A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Maker Works to mark 11 years in Ann Arbor community

ANN ARBOR – Maker Works will celebrate 11 years in the local community this summer. The organization, which became a nonprofit in 2020, offers 14,000 square feet of space including a wood shop, metal shop and textiles, crafts and electronics areas for Washtenaw County community members to use. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy