ClickOnDetroit.com
New year, same results as Michigan football squanders opportunity at national championship
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Michigan Wolverines finished an undefeated season in embarrassing fashion as they fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 at the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The game was marred with poor coaching and awful play on both sides of the ball as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement
ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan experts: Masks still effective way to stay healthy during ‘tripledemic’ viral season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Among the mitigation strategies to prevent transmission of the many viruses going around right now, experts at Michigan Medicine say wearing face masks around others still proves to be one of the most effective ways to avoid getting sick. Viruses like influenza and respiratory syncytial...
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police still looking for BMW driver who hit, killed Michigan State University student in Oakland County
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are still searching for the driver of a BMW who is accused of fatally hitting a 22-year-old pedestrian in Oakland Township on New Year’s Day. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating the driver who hit Benjamin Kable...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries
ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday
A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Maker Works to mark 11 years in Ann Arbor community
ANN ARBOR – Maker Works will celebrate 11 years in the local community this summer. The organization, which became a nonprofit in 2020, offers 14,000 square feet of space including a wood shop, metal shop and textiles, crafts and electronics areas for Washtenaw County community members to use. In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County. Preliminary investigation revealed that during heavy rush hour traffic, a pick-up truck driver made an improper lane change which caused a four-vehicle crash. One of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old woman last seen walking in Kent County still missing 19 years later
WYOMING, Mich. – A 31-year-old woman vanished 19 years ago while walking in Wyoming, Michigan, and she still has not been found. She would be 50 years old now. Yvonne Renee Scott was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2004, in the 2900 block of Clyde Park Ave SW. She was walking eastbound on 28th Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old man killed by driver in Oakland County -- what we know
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Here’s what we know about the incident so far. Police said the crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, in Oakland Township.
