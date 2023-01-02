Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Wild Celtics vs. Nuggets Game: "Nikola Jokic Showed Jayson Tatum Who The MVP Is"
The Denver Nuggets are trying to place a flag on top of the Western Conference in a year that has been extremely tight in terms of records of the top Western teams. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have had the best record in the NBA for almost the entire season. Their clash as the leaders in each Conference was the perfect way to start the new year.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Yardbarker
Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson
The Houston Rockets (10-27) will attempt to end their four-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) inside the Smoothie King Center. The Rockets are starting to show signs of frustration, given the number of losses accumulated over the last three weeks. Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon did not hold back following the team's 108-88 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.
Thunder Gameday: Final Contest of Season Against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA to this point and are one of the favorites to go the distance this season. This means they’ll be a tough test for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they host the Celtics at Paycom Center. While it appeared Oklahoma...
Yardbarker
Behind stunning shooting, Thunder blast Celtics
Despite playing without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder shot 59.2 percent from the field and earned a 150-117 home victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points per game, was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness. He also leads the...
Thunder’s Young Guns Stun Boston Celtics, 150-117
The Oklahoma City Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, faced off with the number one team in the Eastern Conference – the Boston Celtics – on Tuesday night. Being short-handed wasn’t a problem, however, as seven Thunder players posted double-digit scoring numbers to oust the Celtics, 150-117.
