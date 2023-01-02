ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans React To Wild Celtics vs. Nuggets Game: "Nikola Jokic Showed Jayson Tatum Who The MVP Is"

The Denver Nuggets are trying to place a flag on top of the Western Conference in a year that has been extremely tight in terms of records of the top Western teams. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have had the best record in the NBA for almost the entire season. Their clash as the leaders in each Conference was the perfect way to start the new year.
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson

The Houston Rockets (10-27) will attempt to end their four-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) inside the Smoothie King Center. The Rockets are starting to show signs of frustration, given the number of losses accumulated over the last three weeks. Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon did not hold back following the team's 108-88 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.
Behind stunning shooting, Thunder blast Celtics

Despite playing without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder shot 59.2 percent from the field and earned a 150-117 home victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points per game, was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness. He also leads the...
Thunder’s Young Guns Stun Boston Celtics, 150-117

The Oklahoma City Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, faced off with the number one team in the Eastern Conference – the Boston Celtics – on Tuesday night. Being short-handed wasn’t a problem, however, as seven Thunder players posted double-digit scoring numbers to oust the Celtics, 150-117.
