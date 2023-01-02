Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Alabamians Be Prepared for 2 Rounds of Possible Severe Weather
Please stay aware today as we have been closely monitoring the possibility of severe weather in our area. We encourage you to make sure you know your safe place at home and work. Also, be sure you have multiple ways to receive weather information. The National Weather Service in Birmingham...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
WSFA
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
alabamanews.net
Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Into Wednesday!
Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday into early Wednesday. A cold front will advance eastward into the deep south overnight. Along and ahead of the front we expect storm activity to develop. Looks like the main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and quarter size hail. The storms enter west Alabama around 10AM Tuesday and move eastward throughout the day. This storm event is setting up to be long in duration. There could actually be multiple rounds with the first late morning into early afternoon Tuesday and the second during overnight into early Wednesday morning. Take time now to prepare and make sure you have a way to recieve warnings and where you would go for shelter.
