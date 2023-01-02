ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deputies search for missing woman in Greenville Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s assistance in locating a woman who was last seen Saturday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Gloria Gomez, 55, was last seen on Saturday at 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road.

Gomez is described as 5’5”/200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She may also be driving a gray 2001 Toyota Camry.

Anyone who sees or knows Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

