Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
Man crossing street inside crosswalk hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was crossing the street inside a crosswalk on the northeast side of town when he was hit by a driver who did not stop. It happened around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel. Police say the...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
San Antonio gas station clerk accused of pocketing $31,000 worth of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — A gas station clerk is accused of pocketing lottery tickets worth up to $31,000. The suspect has been identified as Mayra Rios. She was arrested on the east side on Wednesday. The San Antonio Police Department said the Texas Lottery Commission alerted the gas station owner...
One injured in house fire in far north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire on the city's far north side Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Oak Bend just before noon for a reported fire. Officials said when they arrived,...
Overheated water heater to blame for apartment fire on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — An water heater overheated and ignited a small fire at a northeast-side apartment complex early Tuesday. It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway near Harry Worzbach Rd. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from the second-floor apartment. Upon further...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
Two dead after crashing vehicle into highway pillar, bursting into flames
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after crashing their vehicle into a concrete pillar on the northeast side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:33 a.m. on I-35 South at Walem Rd. Police say the BMW crossed over multiple lanes, then drove off the highway and...
Windcrest home total loss after heavy flames consume structure
WINDCREST, Texas — Heavy flames from a fire inside a northeast-side home have destroyed the house making it a total loss. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Faircrest Drive in Windcrest. Firefighters were met with heavy flames and immediately requested help from surrounding agencies.
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area
SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital...
17-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting on east side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm in what police are saying was a drive-by shooting by a suspect in a dark-colored sedan. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the east-side at the Casa Pointe Villas apartments located on the 4100 block of the I-10frontage road early Monday morning.
Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend on Friday. More details have emerged about what happened that morning. Initially, police didn't have a description of the shooter, but now they have someone in custody. 38-year-old Aaron Lee has been...
KTSA
SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
Police need your help finding aggravated robbery suspects
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help identifying and locating two people who stole several items from a west-side Kohl's department store. The two suspects walked into the store just days before Christmas and loaded a shopping cart and a...
