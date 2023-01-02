On Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., Kosciusko Fire was deployed for a report of a gas leak at a residence on east Adams Street. In the noon-time hour, Attala deputies engaged in a search beyond Harmony Baptist Church, through Happy Hollow, and towards Edgefield, looking for an elderly caller to 911 who said he was lost and stuck in the mud. After extensive canvassing, officers deployed an airplane to continue the search. He was located shortly thereafter.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO