Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information
At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to West Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences. Kosciusko Police are currently investigating...
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake
FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests
HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A. CODI HANCOCK,...
wcbi.com
Clay Counties deputies arrest two women for meth possession
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests. Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop. Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in...
breezynews.com
Crash with Injuries in Attala Friday
4:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 near Attala Rd 4121. One person was injured, and one vehicle left the scene of the accident. No major injuries were reported. 8:08 a.m. – Kosciusko...
breezynews.com
Missing Person Search and an Accident in Attala’s Wednesday Happenings
On Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., Kosciusko Fire was deployed for a report of a gas leak at a residence on east Adams Street. In the noon-time hour, Attala deputies engaged in a search beyond Harmony Baptist Church, through Happy Hollow, and towards Edgefield, looking for an elderly caller to 911 who said he was lost and stuck in the mud. After extensive canvassing, officers deployed an airplane to continue the search. He was located shortly thereafter.
WLBT
Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt, led by the Canton Police Department, is underway for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Canton Friday night. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man fled the store on foot. Chief Brown says the suspect entered the store with...
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
kicks96news.com
Nabbed for Stealing in Lena after a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Persons
You’ve probably heard the phrase “If you see something, say something”. Two people in Lena did just that on New Year’s Eve when they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving a neighbor’s home on Hwy 13 near Piggtown Rd. Constable Goodman along with Leake Deputies detained...
breezynews.com
Multiple Crashes Tuesday in Attala
4:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Yorkshire Apartments regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 5:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Dept, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 E near Thomas Cr. No major injuries were reported. 7:49 p.m. –...
kicks96news.com
Watch for Deer in Leake
3:09 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were called to the scene of an accident where a vehicle struck a deer on Hwy 25 S near Utah Rd in the Lena area. A child became locked in the vehicle, but was freed after deputies arrived. No injuries were reported.
kicks96news.com
Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
WLBT
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
breezynews.com
Home Lost in Early Morning Fire in Attala
Attala Central Fire Department and Sallis Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Attala Road 4126 at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5th. According to Danny Townsend, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director for Attala County, the home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
