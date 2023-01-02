ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information

At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to West Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences. Kosciusko Police are currently investigating...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
CARTHAGE, MS
wcbi.com

Clay Counties deputies arrest two women for meth possession

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests. Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop. Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Crash with Injuries in Attala Friday

4:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 near Attala Rd 4121. One person was injured, and one vehicle left the scene of the accident. No major injuries were reported. 8:08 a.m. – Kosciusko...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Missing Person Search and an Accident in Attala’s Wednesday Happenings

On Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., Kosciusko Fire was deployed for a report of a gas leak at a residence on east Adams Street. In the noon-time hour, Attala deputies engaged in a search beyond Harmony Baptist Church, through Happy Hollow, and towards Edgefield, looking for an elderly caller to 911 who said he was lost and stuck in the mud. After extensive canvassing, officers deployed an airplane to continue the search. He was located shortly thereafter.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt, led by the Canton Police Department, is underway for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Canton Friday night. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man fled the store on foot. Chief Brown says the suspect entered the store with...
CANTON, MS
breezynews.com

Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County

An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Crashes Tuesday in Attala

4:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Yorkshire Apartments regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 5:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Dept, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 E near Thomas Cr. No major injuries were reported. 7:49 p.m. –...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Watch for Deer in Leake

3:09 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were called to the scene of an accident where a vehicle struck a deer on Hwy 25 S near Utah Rd in the Lena area. A child became locked in the vehicle, but was freed after deputies arrived. No injuries were reported.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Home Lost in Early Morning Fire in Attala

Attala Central Fire Department and Sallis Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Attala Road 4126 at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5th. According to Danny Townsend, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director for Attala County, the home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

