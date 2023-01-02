Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Related
CNET
Tomorrow Is the Last Day to Claim Money From DirecTV's $17 Million Robocall Settlement
A class-action suit alleges DirecTV called people who weren't customers about debt collection, a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The satellite TV company has agreed to pay out $17 million to affected individuals. What's next. The deadline to file a claim in the case is Dec. 19. Did...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Millions to get share of $10million settlement – deadline date revealed as final chance to claim is fast approaching
HOME coffee drinkers may be eligible for money under a $10million pot – but the deadline is coming up. A class action suit was filed against beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper in 2018 over allegedly misleading customers about how easy it is to recycle its products. Keurig makes what...
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
Grubhub to pay $3.5M settlement for deceptive practices, hidden fees
Grubhub will pay a $3.5M settlement for a lawsuit from March for alleged violations of Washington D.C.'s Consumer Protection and Procedures Act.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim
In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
Dollar General Registers Will Feature Stickers To Warn Customers About Alleged Overcharging
Claims against Dollar General due to overcharging are at an all-time high. What causes the issue? Inflation and understaffing. The shelf prices do not match the check-out machine ones at many locations. Shoppers have complained about the problem. State mystery buyers have also experienced cost differences.
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Walmart Charged Customers Double
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off
With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars
A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 1