The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 23 DAYS AGO