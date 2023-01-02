Read full article on original website
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Cesar Azpilicueta sends 'reality' warning to Chelsea after Nottingham Forest draw
Cesar Azpilicueta makes a grim assessment of Chelsea's struggles after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
BBC
Transfer news: De Jong has change of heart over Man Utd move
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes), external. Manchester United and Chelsea could engage in a bidding war to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Marco Barzaghi, via Express), external.
CBS Sports
Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more
The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle will learn a lot from Arsenal ‘examination’
Eddie Howe regards Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night as a litmus test of their true potential this season. “I think we’ll learn a lot,” he said. “I think it’ll be a fascinating, high-level game that’s going to be really good examination of how far we’ve come.”
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Manchester United report: Red Devils intensify efforts to sign Yann Sommer
Manchester United are short in the goalkeeping department following loanee Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle
Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will not ‘burn’ cash on signing who cannot make impact
Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not burn through cash to sign a new striker.The Old Trafford chief wants value for money for any January reinforcements.Ten Hag confirmed last month he wanted to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but, having seen Cody Gakpo move to Liverpool, vowed United will not waste their funds on players who do not improve the team.“You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money, you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bournemouth.“We have a good team when...
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Chelsea salaries & contract expiries
A look at what Chelsea players are earning on a weekly basis and when their contracts are due to expire
AC Milan growing in confidence over Rafael Leao contract talks
AC Milan are confident they will reach an agreement over a new contract for Chelsea target Rafael Leao.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Manchester United ace could still be sold despite surprise recent improvement
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly still be on his way out of the club in this January’s transfer window, despite being more involved in recent games and putting in some strong performances. The 25-year-old hasn’t really developed as many would’ve hoped since his big move from Crystal...
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
Erik ten Hag discusses potentially recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland
Erik ten Hag discusses recalling Adam Diallo from Sunderland.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi celebrated by PSG in return to training
Argentina icon Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and though the team is based in France and many of his teammates are French, he was still greeted with a warm welcome back. After training, Messi expressed his gratitude the club staff and his teammates for their...
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
