BBC

Transfer news: De Jong has change of heart over Man Utd move

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes), external. Manchester United and Chelsea could engage in a bidding war to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Marco Barzaghi, via Express), external.
CBS Sports

Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more

The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will not ‘burn’ cash on signing who cannot make impact

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not burn through cash to sign a new striker.The Old Trafford chief wants value for money for any January reinforcements.Ten Hag confirmed last month he wanted to sign a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but, having seen Cody Gakpo move to Liverpool, vowed United will not waste their funds on players who do not improve the team.“You need one who can have an impact otherwise you are just burning money, you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t help you,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bournemouth.“We have a good team when...
Leader Telegram

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker

Manchester United ace could still be sold despite surprise recent improvement

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly still be on his way out of the club in this January’s transfer window, despite being more involved in recent games and putting in some strong performances. The 25-year-old hasn’t really developed as many would’ve hoped since his big move from Crystal...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi celebrated by PSG in return to training

Argentina icon Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and though the team is based in France and many of his teammates are French, he was still greeted with a warm welcome back. After training, Messi expressed his gratitude the club staff and his teammates for their...
