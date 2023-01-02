Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and...
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
cbs17
Fayetteville church deals with devastating fire on New Year’s Eve
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pastor Allen McLauchlin couldn’t help but feel a sense of heartache while staring at the building in front of him now left in charcoal, debris and shattered glass. The pastor of New Life Bible Church said he was first alarmed at 2 a.m. on...
Roof, porch of Fayetteville woman's home damaged during Wednesday's storms
When storms moved through central North Carolina on Wednesday, Cumberland County saw some of the strongest winds. One Fayetteville woman was on the brunt of those strong winds. During Wednesday's storms, Cheryl Bass had her porch blown off and sustained roof damage. For Bass, it reminded her of another storm...
WECT
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WECT
Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced a lane shift on N 23rd Street for an emergency sewer repair on Wednesday, Jan. 4. “The outer northbound lane of the 1700 block of North 23rd Street is closed, with traffic shifted onto the inner northbound lane. Southbound traffic is not impacted, and drivers will still be able to access businesses in the area of the closure,” said CFPUA in the announcement.
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
WECT
Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions
A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate...
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
WECT
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
WECT
Wildlife mystery: Over 40 dead vultures surround water tower in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) - Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina. The dozens of dead birds were found mostly within a 100 yard radius around the tower, where the town hangs stuffed vulture effigies to ward off the living birds that were roosting and dropping waste on the tower.
wpde.com
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
WECT
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance work completed ahead of schedule
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the maintenance work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule. Periodic lane closures were expected between 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 4, but since crews were able to complete the work...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix. She has been in the shelter for almost three months. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as highly energetic, so will need an active family, and will need to be the only pet in the house.
WECT
Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two teens rescue elderly man from Hewletts Creek on New Year’s Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two young men in the right place at the right time, are being credited for rescuing an elderly man on New Year’s Day, who fell out of his boat while fishing. “When we pulled him out of the water, he was in rough shape....
wpde.com
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
WMBF
Suspect wanted after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help to locate the suspect in a North Carolina shooting. Scotland County deputies said a man was injured in a shooting the night of Dec. 28 during a domestic dispute on Blakley Road. Responding deputies found a man...
