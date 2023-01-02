ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkton, NC

WECT

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced a lane shift on N 23rd Street for an emergency sewer repair on Wednesday, Jan. 4. “The outer northbound lane of the 1700 block of North 23rd Street is closed, with traffic shifted onto the inner northbound lane. Southbound traffic is not impacted, and drivers will still be able to access businesses in the area of the closure,” said CFPUA in the announcement.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Wildlife mystery: Over 40 dead vultures surround water tower in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WRAL) - Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina. The dozens of dead birds were found mostly within a 100 yard radius around the tower, where the town hangs stuffed vulture effigies to ward off the living birds that were roosting and dropping waste on the tower.
wpde.com

63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance work completed ahead of schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the maintenance work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule. Periodic lane closures were expected between 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 4, but since crews were able to complete the work...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
LELAND, NC
wpde.com

Tornado warning expires in Horry County

WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

