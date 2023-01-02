ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man, 65, struck by Queens hit-and-run driver, hospitalized: NYPD

By Aaron Feis
 2 days ago

LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — A 65-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Laurelton street Sunday night, leaving him with serious injuries, police said.

The victim was crossing Merrick Boulevard between 232nd and 233rd streets around 6:50 p.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan westbound on Merrick, according to NYPD and FDNY officials. The driver left the scene, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as serious condition.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday. Investigators asked that anyone with information on the collision contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

PIX11

