The Weather Channel

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
GEORGIA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible

TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Met Office warns more snow and ice on the way

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north and east of Scotland.The ice warning was set from 6pm on Monday December 26 and will last until 10pm on Tuesday, with travel disruption possible.Wintry showers are forecast to lead to patchy ice on Monday night, followed by snow on Tuesday, mainly on higher routes.A cold, frosty and icy start in the north and east on Tuesday morningWind and rain in the west will move east as the morning progresses, falling as snow over parts of Scotland ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1z8Ctewcd4— Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2022Wind and rain in...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
moderncampground.com

Holiday Destinations at Risk of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as Warning Issued

Holidaymakers in New Zealand are being warned to take precautions as a band of heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the country, according to a report by the Newshub. A subtropical low over the Tasman Sea is expected to bring a strong and moist northeast flow to central and northern parts of New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the MetService.

