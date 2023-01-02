Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
WCTV
‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that was centered over the Midwest and bringing rain and snow to parts of the United States Tuesday will also bring a low-end threat of severe weather to the viewing area on Wednesday. Most of the Big Bend and South Georgia was placed...
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
Met Office warns more snow and ice on the way
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north and east of Scotland.The ice warning was set from 6pm on Monday December 26 and will last until 10pm on Tuesday, with travel disruption possible.Wintry showers are forecast to lead to patchy ice on Monday night, followed by snow on Tuesday, mainly on higher routes.A cold, frosty and icy start in the north and east on Tuesday morningWind and rain in the west will move east as the morning progresses, falling as snow over parts of Scotland ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1z8Ctewcd4— Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2022Wind and rain in...
Severe weather impacts regions from Ohio, Tennessee valleys to Gulf Coast
A winter storm is bringing plowable snow and ice across the Midwest and Plains as California is expected to see even more flash flooding over the coming days.
What is an atmospheric river?
The powerful and prolonged atmospheric river pattern is setting up for the western region of the U.S. through Jan. 4.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
natureworldnews.com
Damaging Thunderstorms Move Across South US, Risks of Severe Weather and Flash Floods Continue
As damaging thunderstorms move eastward across the south US on Wednesday, severe weather and flash flooding are still possible, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. A big, powerful storm system is responsible for the threat of severe weather, and it will move from the Rockies through the Upper Midwest and into central Canada by midweek.
natureworldnews.com
Pacific Storm Systems to Hit Western US with Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, and Strong Winds This Weekend
Pacific storm systems will strike the Western US this weekend with heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds, according to US weather authorities. The looming adverse weather comes as a separate system batters the eastern part of the country, with multiple casualties and travel chaos reported. NWS Weather Forecast. The...
moderncampground.com
Holiday Destinations at Risk of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as Warning Issued
Holidaymakers in New Zealand are being warned to take precautions as a band of heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the country, according to a report by the Newshub. A subtropical low over the Tasman Sea is expected to bring a strong and moist northeast flow to central and northern parts of New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the MetService.
La Nina wet weather system slowly weakening - Australian weather bureau
SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - After one of the wettest years on record, Australia's weather forecaster says a La Nina weather pattern, associated with wet weather, is slowly weakening, although a separate weather system will keep the odds of rain high until mid-January.
natureworldnews.com
US Winter Storm Could Intensify Into a Bomb Cyclone; Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings Remain in Effect
A winter storm hovering over the US could become a bomb cyclone in the coming hours or days, according to US meteorologists. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings remain in effect in multiple areas, including the Midwest region. The US winter storm is expected to move further towards the central...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
Comments / 0