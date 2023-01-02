Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate murder in Gert Town
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder Wednesday morning in Gert Town. The murder was reported in the 8000 block of Live Street. According to police, a man was found dead from blunt force trauma around 8:52 a.m. NOPD detectives are in the process...
Homicide victim found behind abandoned New Orleans carwash
We're told a Black male victim was found behind the building of the abandoned Paradise Carwash.
Man found dead behind abandoned car wash in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (TCD) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased behind an abandoned business Wednesday, Jan. 4. The New Orleans Police Department said officers from the Second District responded to a call on the 8000 block of Olive Street at about 8:52 a.m., and when they arrived at the abandoned business, they found a Black adult male suffering from apparent blunt force trauma.
NOLA.com
Man found dead behind abandoned carwash at edge of Gert Town, NOPD says
A man was found dead Wednesday morning behind an abandoned carwash business at the edge of Gert Town, authorities said. Police said they were called at 8:52 a.m. to the 8000 block of Olive Street (map), which was previously Paradise Carwash. It's a block off South Carrollton Avenue. The man...
cenlanow.com
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 11 p.m.,...
One dead, two wounded in three violent incidents early Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a pair of shootings Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound...
More and more shootings in New Orleans
The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for car stolen during an armed robbery in the St. Bernard neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a car taken during an armed robbery in the St. Bernard neighborhood on Dec. 31. According to police, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta S with Louisiana license plate number 490FUQ, was stolen during an armed robbery in the 4000 block of Hamburg Street.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for vehicle and suspects for several Canal Street car break-ins
The New Orleans police are searching for several suspects and the vehicle used in a series of auto burglaries throughout the Eighth District on New Year's Eve. According to police, several vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Through investigation, the above-pictured suspects (four to five unidentified Black men) were identified as the perpetrators of these vehicle burglaries.
Three dead in homicide across from Fairgrounds in New Orleans
Cops are on the scene of what appears to be a triple homicide in New Orleans. It happened at a home across the street from the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide,”
WDSU
Clerk at French Quarter store punched to unconsciousness, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police report that a French Quarter store clerk was punched until he lost consciousness. According to police, Hector Gonzales, 59, is accused of punching a store clerk at a business in the 600 block of St. Ann Street on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.
JPSO: Pursuit of car burglary crew includes gunfire
Around 2am this morning JPSO Deputies, investigating a series of car burglaries River Ridge, encountered a trio of suspects. The three fled into an apartment complex with deputies in pursuit.
KSLA
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for two additional suspects in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments in the...
Shooting on I-10 Monday night
New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NOPD searches for suspect caught on camera burglarizing home
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured subject is wanted in connection to an invasion of a home in the 7900 block of St. Charles Avenue on Monday (Jan. 2).
Man shot on I-10 at Orleans Exit, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Interstate 10 according to an NOPD report. Police say it happened on eastbound I-10 at the Orleans Exit at about 10:27 p.m. on Monday. Initial police reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff searching for 2, arrested teens in car burglaries, chase
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during a chase early Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a report of car burglaries in the 1900 block of Cypress Creek Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Arrest warrant issued for the vehicle burglary suspect in CBD and Warehouse District
Investigations identified Jordan as the person responsible for that crime along with several other vehicle burglary incidents in the Central Business District.
WDSU
Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans homeowners warn of thieves targeting houses under construction
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents are issuing a warning to anyone whose house is currently under construction in the city. WDSU spoke with two homeowners who say they were targeted by thieves in December. One man, who asked to remain anonymous in an effort to protect his property, said his house was hit twice.
