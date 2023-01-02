ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate murder in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder Wednesday morning in Gert Town. The murder was reported in the 8000 block of Live Street. According to police, a man was found dead from blunt force trauma around 8:52 a.m. NOPD detectives are in the process...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
truecrimedaily

Man found dead behind abandoned car wash in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (TCD) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased behind an abandoned business Wednesday, Jan. 4. The New Orleans Police Department said officers from the Second District responded to a call on the 8000 block of Olive Street at about 8:52 a.m., and when they arrived at the abandoned business, they found a Black adult male suffering from apparent blunt force trauma.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

More and more shootings in New Orleans

The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for vehicle and suspects for several Canal Street car break-ins

The New Orleans police are searching for several suspects and the vehicle used in a series of auto burglaries throughout the Eighth District on New Year's Eve. According to police, several vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Through investigation, the above-pictured suspects (four to five unidentified Black men) were identified as the perpetrators of these vehicle burglaries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Monday night

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot on I-10 at Orleans Exit, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Interstate 10 according to an NOPD report. Police say it happened on eastbound I-10 at the Orleans Exit at about 10:27 p.m. on Monday. Initial police reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy