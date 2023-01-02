An Oklahoma man dies in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a silver HHR was traveling west on Bagdad Road, went off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree late last week. A passenger in the vehicle, 59-year-old Benster Syne of Miami, made his way to the Q Store near Downstream Casino and reported the crash, but could not tell officials where the crash occurred. Multiple agencies responded to the call from all three states. Eventually, the crash site was found and the driver was identified as 21-year-old Asthy Zarred of Miami. Zarred was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the fatal crash, Benster Syne was not injured.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO