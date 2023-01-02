ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Highschool Basketball Pro

Altamont, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Chanute High School basketball team will have a game with Labette County High School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00.
CHANUTE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

New Joplin school officially opens

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami Public Schools unveils plans for campus improvements

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami School District held two groundbreaking ceremonies on Wednesday. The Director of Communications, David Frazier, said a central office will be constructed near Nichols Elementary. “The building will also be used to hold school board meetings,” Frazier added. He said building costs associated with the...
MIAMI, OK
kggfradio.com

Miami Oklahoma Man Dies In Crash In Cherokee County Kansas

An Oklahoma man dies in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a silver HHR was traveling west on Bagdad Road, went off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree late last week. A passenger in the vehicle, 59-year-old Benster Syne of Miami, made his way to the Q Store near Downstream Casino and reported the crash, but could not tell officials where the crash occurred. Multiple agencies responded to the call from all three states. Eventually, the crash site was found and the driver was identified as 21-year-old Asthy Zarred of Miami. Zarred was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the fatal crash, Benster Syne was not injured.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas City Southern hosts hiring event in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Kansas City Sothern today hosted a hiring event at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pittsburg. Officials with the company say they are trying to fill a number of conductor positions. Watch KOAM & Fox 14 Evening news tp se the full story or check back...
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Severe Weather Possible Today

We're starting out the new year with the potential for severe weather. Watches and warnings are anticipated across the four states this afternoon and evening with the possibility of up to golfball-size hail, damaging winds and the potential for strong tornadoes. The greatest risk for severe weather is in southeast...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Independence Begins Groundwork for New Sports Complex

The city of Independence has been awarded a grant to develop a new Central Park Sports Complex. City commissioners accepted a grant of over $2 million to support Phase 1 development of the proposed multi-use complex on North Park Boulevard. Independence City Finance Director Lacey Lies says that a major...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KTTS

Carl Junction Woman Dies In Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A woman from Carl Junction died Tuesday in a crash in Springfield. The Highway Patrol says Jennifer Hood, 30, was driving north on Highway 65 north of Valley Water Mill Road. She lost control on a curve around 9:30 a.m. and swerved into the southbound lanes,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company

CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett

LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
MONETT, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
kggfradio.com

Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover

An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

Local Cook Pays For a Movie as a Present to Her Community

A Fort Scott woman, who cooks at a local restaurant for a living, has paid for a movie for the community at Fort Cinema, 224 W. 18th. On January 7 at 2 p.m. there will be a free showing of Puss in Boots The Last Wish hosted by this woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
JOPLIN, MO

