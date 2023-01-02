Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
FOX2now.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
FOX2now.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB Wednesday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64. Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB Wednesday …. Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64. Holiday spirit still shining bright at Missouri Botanical …. If you are not quite ready to say goodbye to the holiday season,...
FOX2now.com
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
FOX2now.com
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots. Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, …. A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots. SSM...
FOX2now.com
Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning
Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning. Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville …. Two men have been arrested over a Metro...
FOX2now.com
Neighbors recount Illinois shooting that killed 18-year-old man
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the Sunday shooting of Miguel Villegas de Santiago in Collinsville. The suspect “took the gun, put it toward the window of (a) truck, popped three rounds and just kind of walked off,” said one man who was barbecuing.
FOX2now.com
‘Hopefully the truth will be revealed,’ Russ Faria says after arrest of detective who accused him of murder
Faria spent more than three years behind bars after the killing of his wife, which he did not commit. A detective who testified against him is now accused of threatening an officer investigating the wrongful conviction. “This isn’t over yet,” Faria said. ‘Hopefully the truth will be...
FOX2now.com
Blair's Social Second: What are your favorite things about Missouri?
Blair’s Social Second: What are your favorite things …. Family and friends of cancer patient gather to celebrate …. A large crowd gathered outside BJC on Wednesday to help a cancer patient celebrate a very special day. Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark …. It was...
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
FOX2now.com
Tuesday Forecast
Keeping The Dream MLK Celebration Commission taking …. Keeping the dream - sounds of hope, courage, and unity is the theme for the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Commission. It's the kick-off program for Missouri. Siteman Cancer Center has opportunities for volunteers. If you are looking for...
FOX2now.com
No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence …. Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put...
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville homicide
Less than 24 hours after being activated to investigate a New Year's Day homicide in Collinsville, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made two arrests in the case.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
FOX2now.com
Spirit of St. Louis Thank You 1
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar …. There are new calls for action to address rampant gunfire and lawlessness in Downtown St. Louis as more than 17,000 visitors from across the U.S. and around the world settle in for the week-long Seek23 Catholic youth conference at America’s Center.
St. Louis Man's Fiery Mercedes Crash Sends Dumpster Airborne
The driver told police he has no memory of the crash
FOX2now.com
Enter a new home in the new year with NEO Home Loans
Nothing beats turning the key to a new home in the new year. Enter a new home in the new year with NEO Home Loans. Nothing beats turning the key to a new home in the new year. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives …. The ATF is offering...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
FOX2now.com
Brewsday Tuesday: Happy 31st Anniversary to Schlafly
Raise a glass at any of the four Schlafly brewpubs this month to celebrate 31 wonderful and tasty years of serving the best brews with some fantastic pub fare. Brewsday Tuesday: Happy 31st Anniversary to Schlafly. Raise a glass at any of the four Schlafly brewpubs this month to celebrate...
