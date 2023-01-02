Read full article on original website
Chilhowie jewelry store offering $5,000 reward after New Year's Eve robbery
A Chilhowie jewelry store that was robbed on New Year's Eve is now offering a reward in the case. Goodman Jewelers is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. The armed robbery happened just after 10 a.m. According to Chilhowie Police, the...
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
Police: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Meadowview, Virginia
A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after confessing he killed someone in Meadowview, Virginia, according to authorities. Washington County officials say George William Morgan, 76, of Meadowview, Virginia confessed he murdered his wife Friday. Police say they located the body of Ava Renee Morgan, 41, pronounced...
WCSO: One person dead, another person in custody
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--Police are investigating after a person was found dead late Friday night. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, officers are currently on the scene on Pocahontas Trail. Sheriff Andis said one person is custody. Details are limited at this time, but stay with News 5 for the latest developments.
Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
Three people arrested, charged in connection with Mercer Mall parking lot homicide
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Arrests are made in the November 2022 death of a Mercer County man. According to Chief Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Landon Cartwright, Elijah Terry, and Raheem Reed were arrested by detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. They are charged with Accessory After the Fact wit: Homicide in […]
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
Man charged with reckless endangerment following fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with reckless endangerment following a fatal Johnson City shooting that occurred early Sunday. Dae'Vo Jennings Worrell, 22, was charged Thursday with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, according to authorities. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed in the shooting at...
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
Police: Lone gunman takes items from Chilhowie jewelry store
Law enforcement continues to investigate a New Year’s Eve armed robbery at a Southwest Virginia business. Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss’ report said the gunman threatened employees at Goodman Jewelers in the 1200 block of Lee Highway just after 10 a.m. Saturday and then fled the scene in a Honda HR-V with no tags.
Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway
A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Ashe County, troopers say
JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed when a car ran off the highway and hit a tree Thursday morning in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 5 on NC 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A Ford Focus […]
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
Church donates bus to Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Firefighters in Carter County have a new tool when responding to emergencies. The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department has received a donation of a bus. The donation comes from Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. The fire department will set up the bus as a...
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
