In the context of recent Seahawks history, where the 2022 team stands right now might not jump out as anything all that extraordinary. Seattle has made the postseason in nine of Pete Carroll’s 12 years as head coach, so the fact that the Hawks are 8-8 and still have the window open to make the playoffs entering the final game of the regular season may not be getting the same kind of attention it would in other cities.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO