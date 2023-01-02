Read full article on original website
Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. homicide
According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
Petersburg Police searching for suspect entering cars, stealing items
In the most recently shared photos from Petersburg Police, the suspect was seen wearing a red jacket with dark-colored pants and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black ski-type face mask.
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Atlanta Ave. shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to a recent shooting death on Atlanta Avenue. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said.
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s youngest gun violence victim
The case of a man accused of injuring five people, including a 1-month-old girl, during a shooting in Norfolk in 2020 went into trial this week.
15-year-old alleged Gloucester shooting suspect in custody; community members voiced concern over behavior
Community members tell 10 On Your Side that Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns.
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
Man, 32, considered 'person of interest' in 2016 homicide in Portsmouth
Investigators are looking for a man who they said is a 'person of interest' in a 2016 homicide in Portsmouth.
Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins
The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.
41-year-old man killed in crash while walking along VB road: Police
Around 6 p.m., officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road.
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
Newport News police search for missing woman
Christine Cunningham was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. If you've seen her since then, please call police.
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing driver
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Granby Street and Afton Avenue. Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, died from his injuries.
Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
‘All she wanted to do was have a good time’: Family remembers slain 8-year-old at vigil in Hopewell
Hundreds of people gathered in Hopewell for a vigil, remembering P'Aris Moore, an 8-year-old girl who was tragically shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last week.
‘Anything could have happened’: Mother upset after school bus leaves teen on highway
A Richmond Public Schools mother says she is frustrated after her teenage daughter was left on the side of the highway after a fight broke out on a bus ride to class in December.
Over 200 Hopewell community members march in honor of slain 8-year-old girl
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Over 200 Hopewell community members marched in solidarity for a community walk to honor the life of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore Monday night. Moore was shot in the chest while riding her bike last Friday. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Even...
