WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
wdrb.com
LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Allegedly Took Car At Gunpoint
A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint. Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Talbert’s arrest report says that on...
wdrb.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man in Santa hat broke out several car windows in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one bad Santa went around Louisville busting car windows with a shovel. According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Luther Sullivan was wearing a Santa hat while busting out windows in Okolona. It happened early in the morning on Jan. 2 near Glenna Way and...
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
wdrb.com
JCPS says student brought gun to Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of students at Seneca High School were notified on Friday that a student brought a gun to the school. According to the letter to parents dated Jan. 6, 2023 and signed Principal Michael Guy, a student at the school reported seeing another student with a gun in his or her backpack.
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
Wave 3
Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry...
Indiana judge rejects reduced prison time in deadly wrong-way crash
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge has rejected a reduced prison sentence for a Kentucky woman who pleaded guilty in a wrong-way freeway crash that killed three people and an unborn child. A Floyd County judge reduced Taylor Barefoot’s eight years of probation to six years last week, but kept her prison […]
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
Wave 3
Prosecutors: Domestic abuse led to fatal shooting in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - New details have been released from the Jefferson County prosecutor on what led to the deadly shooting in the Madison Precision Products parking lot. According to documents, a child and his mother fled the scene of a fight just before a man died on Dec. 29.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested On Assault Charges
One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took 20 year-old Christopher Gutierez-Medina, of Louisville, into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report says Gutierez-Medina is...
wdrb.com
Car theft up in Louisville, but some vehicles more likely to be stolen than others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car theft is going up in Louisville, but not all vehicles are created equal. Some cars are more likely to be stolen than others. Everyone these days typically has access to a standard phone charger. In fact, one may even be within arm's reach as you're reading this story.
